Who is Collin Boldizsar? Smash Bros competitor Sweets arrested for allegedly murdering his mother

Super Smash Bros Ultimate pro Sweets has been arrested in connection with the murder of his mother Laurie Collins. The player has been suspended indefinitely from all Smash Bros tournaments by Satellite Smash, the organization that hosts all official Smash Bros tournaments in the Pacific North West.

Officials found the accused at the scene of the crime while attending a welfare call. The Smash Bros community has made headlines in the past for various horrendous allegations of p*dophilia and s*xual misconduct. The community has expressed their discontent at being associated with another woeful piece of news.

Disclaimer: This article provides information regarding a disconcerting incident and contains graphic content. Reader discretion is advised.

Sweets accused of decapitating his mother in Washington State

Collin Boldizsar, aka Sweets, was taken into custody after resident deputies found his mother's body in her apartment. According to local news sources, Sherrif deputies were asked to check on the mother, Laurie Collins, after neighbors saw her car parked outside the apartment on a weekday morning.

Their suspicion was amplified since they had apparently heard loud noises coming from the home late at night. Furthermore, they allegedly heard screaming and loud thumping at around 2.00 AM on the same day. As it also turns out, the Smash Bros player was served an ongoing no-contact order from the court against approaching his mother due to previous altercations.

KOMO News @komonews



komonews.com/news/local/sho… A man has been arrested after deputies found a decapitated body in an apartment where his mother lived. A man has been arrested after deputies found a decapitated body in an apartment where his mother lived.komonews.com/news/local/sho…

According to reports, the police found the accused at the crime scene as he answered the door. Allegedly, he even shut the door on the official's face and lied about his mother being at work.

Boldizsar apparently switched his story after deputies pointed to her car parked outside. He even admitted to fighting his mother as the noise complaints were brought up.

After establishing that he was in violation of the no-contact order from the court, the deputy sheriff entered the apartment to check on Laurie. They went on to discover her decapitated body with an alleged baseball bat nearby, presumed to be the murder weapon. Sweets was promptly arrested as part of the homicide investigation.

Laurie Collins worked at Seattle Pacific University's School of Theology as a budget manager. The university expressed their condolences following the horrific incident:

"Many faculty, staff, and students have known and worked with Laurie during her more than 30 years at SPU. She was a loyal and dedicated assistant for many departments, and a faithful colleague whose devotion to Christ was evident through her work. She will be profoundly missed by the SPU community.”

Twitter weighs in on the unfortunate incident

The Super Smash Bros community was justifiably horrified by the news. Meanwhile, local tournament authority Satellite Smash has since banned the player from participating in any more competitions.

Netizens all over the internet have expressed their shock and grief following the incident, with some notable esports personalities weighing in as well. Many wondered why the Super Smash Bros community is repeatedly embroiled in controversial news.

Preliminary investigations are underway and hopefully the scale of justice will work fast to shed light on the homicide.

