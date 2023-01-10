Justin Gilstrap GoFundMe raises above $91,000 as Georgia boy suffers deadly pit bull attack

An 11-year-old Georgia boy named Justin Gilstrap was attacked by three Pit Bulls on Friday, January 6, 2023. Justin was riding his bike during the vicious attack and sustained some serious injuries.

His cousin was the first to discover him in an injured state. A 911 call was made immediately and Justin Gilstrap was rushed to the hospital. He has reportedly undergone multiple surgeries. The dog owner has been identified as 26-year-old Burt Baker III. Police arrested Burt on Friday for reckless conduct.

A GoFundMe page has been launched by Justin’s mother Ericka Gilstrap to meet the medical expenses of the 11-year-old. The dog attack left Justin Gilstrap with several bruises and serious injuries. The fundraiser aims at raising $120,000 and has already collected $93,227.

Georgia boy Justin Gilstrap almost lost one of his ears in the attack

Yet another horrific dog attack incident has been reported. This time, an 11-year-old named Justin Gilstrap was brutally attacked by three Pitt bulls on Friday when he was riding his bike at around 7 pm local time. The gruesome dog attack took place near Grovetown, Georgia. He sustained some serious injuries as a result of the attack.

Justin Gilstrap reportedly has bites on his legs and a torn scalp. He almost lost one of his ears in the attack. Columbia County deputies have confirmed the same with PEOPLE. The youngster has undergone multiple surgeries and has been waking up periodically. Justin’s single mom Ericka Gilstrap said:

“This has truly been a living nightmare. This morning he woke up and started crying. He was mouthing to us about his bike and his Georgia boots. All of that is replaceable he’s not! It was pitiful! I hope he doesn’t remember any of this.”

Ericka further spoke to WRDW News and said:

“He didn't ask for this. He was just being a little boy playing outside as all the boys do. He should be at home right now riding his bike, you know, not sedated in a hospital bed. Just kills me, absolutely kills me. My poor baby.”

Authorities have identified the dog owner as Burt Baker III (26) who admitted that the dog belonged to him. He also mentioned that his Pit Bulls liked chasing people on bicycles. He was arrested on Friday on charges of reckless conduct. It was also discovered that Baker has had warnings in the past regarding his dogs.

Justin is yet to undergo a few more surgeries. (Image via Ericka Stevens/Facebook)

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office provided a statement to the Augusta Press. The statement read:

“All three dogs attacked Justin on the side of the road in the ditch, causing substantial injuries to his body that appeared to be life-threatening at the time. Justin was taken to AUMC for emergency surgery.”

The family has complained about Baker’s dogs before, but nothing was done

Ericka Gilstrap, Justin’s mother is a single mom of four. She launched a fundraiser to meet her son’s medical expenses. The GoFundMe post read:

“He is missing 70% of his scalp, has several lacerations and staples, they couldn’t close the wound on his leg, and now he’s running a fever.”

She further wrote:

“The sad thing is we have reported these dogs several times before! Columbia County did nothing! It’s sad it took this for them to finally do something.”

Ericka mentioned that despite many complaints, the dogs used to be let out without supervision. She further added that they would not be behind the fence and were not tied up.

Burt Baker III has been held on a bond of $1,100. Justin Gilstrap’s family is trying to stay strong as the 11-year-old slowly recovers from the vicious dog attack. According to the GoFundMe post, he may have to undergo a few more surgeries.

M. "Beth" Bond @BethJune26 gofund.me/09157f00

Please donate to help and support Justin and his Mom and siblings. Thank you all! God bless Justin. Please donate to help and support Justin and his Mom and siblings. Thank you all! God bless Justin. gofund.me/09157f00Please donate to help and support Justin and his Mom and siblings. Thank you all! God bless Justin.

Columbia County’s Commissioners have revealed that they have received countless dog-related concerns over the past few years in the Rolling Meadows area. News 12 contacted the Gilstrap family and Ericka told them:

“There isn’t an inch of his body that doesn’t have a cut or bruise. His life will never be the same again. I don’t want another mom to have to sit next to their baby like I am doing right now.”

News 12 also interviewed Justin’s cousin Mason and his mom Kellie Aguilar. Mason told the news outlet:

“All I hear is screaming ‘help, help, help.’ I thought my cousin was at his house playing a game. Then I see him sitting there in the ditch with three dogs and blood everywhere, saying, ‘Mason help, Mason help, Mason help.’ He can take on three Pit bulls. He is tough as nails.”

WRDW News reported that 11-year-old Justin Gilstrap is currently at the Children’s Hospital of Georgia.

