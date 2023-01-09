What happened to Sadie Davila? Louisiana 7-year-old tragically dies after pitbull attack 

7-year-old Sadie Davila was attacked by a neighbor's pitbull while she was playing in the yard outside her house. The tragic incident took place outside the Eash Baton Rouge Parish home at around 6.30 pm local time on Friday, January 6, 2023.

She was immediately rushed to the hospital after sustaining multiple wounds. Unfortunately, the Louisiana girl succumbed to her injuries. She has been remembered as a young girl “blossoming in the dawn of her life.”

The dog owner was identified as 20-year-old Erich Lopez, and he reportedly told investigators that he wasn’t at his residence when his dog attacked Sadie Davila. His house also did not have gates or fences to restrict the dog.

Update: The owner of the loose pit bull that fatally mauled 7-year-old Sadie Davila in East Baton Rouge on 1/6 was charged with negligent homicide.



"Once captured, EBR Animal Control took the dog into custody. During an interview, Lopez, whose…

Sadie Davila sustained injuries to her skull and face

Sadie Davila, a 7-year-old girl was violently attacked outside her residence in East Baton Rouge Parish. Davila was reportedly playing while the vicious attack took place on Friday. It was discovered that the dog pounced onto the property where Sadie was playing and then “viciously attacked her.”

A family member reportedly tried to protect the child from the dog by hitting it with a walking stick. However, it did not help, and the dog kept attacking Sadie Davila. She was soon rushed to the hospital after sustaining injuries to her skull and face. Unfortunately, Sadie died as a result of her injuries.

Haley Anselmo, Sadie’s heartbroken mother took to Facebook to speak about her late daughter and wrote:

“My baby. She is only 7 years old. My mini-me. The light in my heart. Words don’t exist for what this feeling is. My family is shattered. Please pray for us. Pray that they press charges on the dog’s owners & hold them responsible.”

Soon after the attack, police were called at around 6.35 pm. Along with them, the St. George Fire Department also arrived at the scene to provide assistance.

Sadie’s father Mikey Davila described her as the “light in my heart.” He further took to Instagram and said:

“RIP my sweet Sadie Elizabeth, 7 years old & taken from us in the most violent way. The world is a cruel place. You were the light in my heart.”

Sadie Davila was a student at Woodlawn Elementary. Grace Feucht, her teacher, spoke about her in a statement. According to the New York Post, Feucht said:

“Sadie was fierce and spunky, but she was also tender-hearted and kind. She brought energy and joy into my class every single time she stepped in the door. She was fearless and would sing her heart out in front of her classmates.”

School principal Vanessa Bloss told WAFB:

“From the day that her grandma came to register her, she just had a light inside of her that could not be contained, and absolutely anybody who she comes into contact with just instantly falls in love with her.”

The pitbull was tested for rabies and euthanized soon after the fatal attack

According to the affidavit, investigators found blood all over the dog’s mouth and face. A lot of blood was also found in the yard where Sadie was playing during the attack. The city’s animal control director revealed that the aggressive dog was euthanized on the day of the attack. Authorities also tested the pitbull for rabies, reports of which will be obtained next week.

Erick Chinchilla Lopez claimed that the dog used to roam the neighborhood unrestrained on a regular basis, which reportedly violated parish law. Lopez’s house was about 150 yards away from the area where Sadie Davila was attacked. According to the New York Post, Erick’s residence was also not secured by fences or gates.

EBR Parish Sheriff Sid Gautreaux spoke about the unfortunate death of Sadie Davila and said:

“This is an awful, heartbreaking tragedy. My heart goes out to this family, and they will remain in my prayers.”

District Superintendent Sito Narcisse mentioned:

“This news is devastating to our entire school community, as young Sadie was blossoming in the dawn of her life and education with so much promise awaiting her. It is difficult to comprehend the enormous pain and remorse her family and friends are experiencing in the wake of this tragedy.”

Officials spent almost an hour tracking down the pitbull in the dark after the attack. Footage of the pitbull being put inside a transport van using snare poles was also released. Authorities arrested and charged 20-year-old Erick Lopez with negligent homicide for failing to restrain his dog. A bond of $7,500 was issued in Lopez’s name.

