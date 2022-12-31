What did Cayman Wilson do? Texas teen arrested over Marissa Dikeman murder

Cayman Wilson, a 17-year-old boy from Texas, was recently arrested for allegedly shooting a student to death at Houston Christian University. The victim has been identified as 19-year-old Marissa Dikeman, who was Wilson’s roommate as well as a co-worker.

According to the New York Post, Cayman is facing charges of manslaughter, and a bond of $150,000 has been issued in his name. However, Click2Houston reports that it is set at $50,000. Cayman Wilson is currently being held at the Harris County Jail.

The tragic shooting took place on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at around 9 pm local time. Marissa Dikeman was taking down the Christmas decorations when Cayman Wilson shot her dead with a shotgun.

On December 29, after finishing her shift at the family’s deer processing business at around 7.30 pm, Marissa told her grandfather that she was going home to take down the Christmas decorations. She was accompanied by two of her co-workers, who are both 17 years old. The same has been confirmed by Marissa’s grandfather as well.

Suspect Cayman Wilson was reportedly there helping Marissa remove the decorations. During this course, the former allegedly got a shotgun and fired Marissa. According to Sgt. Greg Pinkins of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the firearm did not belong to Cayma but Marissa’s other roommates who were not present there.

Pinkins further added:

“My understanding is that the firearm may belong to the victim's roommates who were not present at the time of the shooting.”

Both Marissa and Cayman shared a house in Crosby, Texas, along with several other roommates. According to court documents, the latter allegedly killed his roommate “while playing with a firearm.”

Marissa’s grandparents have described Cayman as a good kid, and have also expressed their desire not to charge him for the tragic death of Marissa. Her grandfather spoke to ABC 13 and said:

“It’s bad enough that he has to live with what happened the rest of his life.”

Of Marissa Dikeman's two other siblings, she was the youngest one among them. She was reportedly pursuing a degree in education and was also expected to graduate next year. Describing her to be hardworking, her uncle, Luper Martinez, said:

“She was finding ways to finish school. Making sure that she’s remembered for her, not for what happened but for her.”

According to authorities, the fatal shooting happened in the 4400 block of Sherri Lane in Crosby, Texas. Paramedics were called soon after Marissa was shot, but she was pronounced dead by then. Cayman mentioned that he was not aware that the shotgun was loaded. Investigators have mentioned that he was joking and pointed the gun at Marissa. That’s when he allegedly killed her after the bullet struck her.

Cayman Wilson has made bail and will be appearing in court for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

