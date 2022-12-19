What did Ashley Roland do? Mother charged as 6-year-old Arkansas boy is found at home 

On Friday, Ashley Roland (28) and her boyfriend Nathan Bridges (33) were arrested after the former's six-year-old son was found dead beneath the floor of their Arkansas home.

Police claim that the little boy was abused and possibly died almost 3 months back. The manner and cause of death are yet to be determined. Along with the boy, a six-year-old girl was also found on-site, who reportedly had burns on her scalp.

Fox News reported that a GoFundMe page posted by a friend named Anita Widby mentioned that the children’s grandmother was trying to get their custody from a long time.

Dredre babb @DredreBabb 6 year old boy found discovered buried at a home in Lee County, Arkansas; 2 suspects in custody, sheriff says. 6 year old boy found discovered buried at a home in Lee County, Arkansas; 2 suspects in custody, sheriff says.

Arkansas mother Ashley Roland and boyfriend Nathan Bridges arrested after child’s remains found at home

Police made the horrific discovery at an Arkansas house when they found the decomposing body of a 6-year-old boy buried beneath the floor. Ashley Roland, the mother, and her boyfriend Nathan Bridges were immediately arrested and charged in connection with the death of the child.

The body was discovered by authorities when Arkansas State Police and Lee County police officials went to the house in Moro at around 10.45 local time.

According to ABC News, it is unclear why authorities went to the house in the first place. Along with the boy, a six-year-old girl was also found at the house, who had burns and hence was rushed to the hospital. Authorities have confirmed that she is currently in a stable state.

Ryan Sprouse @RSprouseNews Ashely Roland, 28, the mother of the children, & Nathan Bridges, 33, are arrested by state police and are being held at the Lee County Jail. Both are charged with capital murder, abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence and endangering the welfare of a minor Ashely Roland, 28, the mother of the children, & Nathan Bridges, 33, are arrested by state police and are being held at the Lee County Jail. Both are charged with capital murder, abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence and endangering the welfare of a minor

The Arkansas Department of Public Safety stated:

“Based on initial findings, it’s believed the boy died from injuries sustained in the home, possibly three months ago.”

Ashley and her boyfriend Nathan have been charged with capital murder, among many other charges

The children’s grandmother, Karen, was reportedly trying to gain custody of them from a long time. It is assumed that her visit to the house may have led to the gruesome discovery. She had also received a court order this week, which allowed her to see the children on weekends.

The GoFundMe page stated:

“She showed up to get her grandchildren… Friday and was told the youngest was at a friend’s house and the oldest couldn’t walk.”

Margaret “Maggie”🌻 @magpie1023 @AP Horrible. I pray that child has now found the peace now. @AP Horrible. I pray that child has now found the peace now. ♥️🙏

Anita Widby further wrote in the post that the girl had cracked ribs and was quite malnourished. Speaking about Ashley Roland and her boyfriend, Widby mentioned:

“These injuries are presumed to be from her mother [Ashley Roland] and the mother’s boyfriend.”

Authorities have declined to comment on anything about the case as of now, mentioning that further details will be disclosed after the investigation. The state medical examiner is yet to determine or reveal the cause of death of the little boy.

fastest some more media @fastestsmm Arkansas boy, 6, found dead under floor in mother's home: police

The body of an abused six-year-old boy was found underneath the hallway of his mother's home in Arkansas, leading to the arrests of the mother and her boyfriend.State police said special agents were ca... Arkansas boy, 6, found dead under floor in mother's home: policeThe body of an abused six-year-old boy was found underneath the hallway of his mother's home in Arkansas, leading to the arrests of the mother and her boyfriend.State police said special agents were ca... https://t.co/ODQDmD7fv9

There is considerable confusion regarding the relationship between the six-year-old girl and Ashley Roland. While the New York Post claims the girl to be the suspect's daughter, ABC News claims that police are yet to confirm their relationship.

Both Ashley Roland and Nathan Bridges have been charged with capital murder, abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, and endangering the welfare of a minor. The case is currently under investigation, and police have mentioned that further information will not be released until Monday, December 19.

Poll : 0 votes