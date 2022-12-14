On December 10, 2022, 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles was stabbed to death in her house garage. The suspect then stole the elderly woman’s car.

Her son discovered her body when he arrived home for the holidays. According to police, Eleanor Bowles was stabbed multiple times. It seemed she had intervened in the robbery, and as a result, got brutally killed. Her 2021 Lexus RX350 was also stolen. The incident took place between 11.30 am and 12.30 pm local time.

A GoFundMe page has been launched to raise funds to donate to the Atlanta Humane Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Georgia. The post read that the 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles was very fond of the organization. $31,588 out of $50,000 have already been raised through this fundraiser.

Eleanor Bowles was brutally stabbed to death at her Buckhead home

77-year-old elderly woman Eleanor “Ellen” Bowles was fatally stabbed on December 10, 2022, at her Buckhead home in Atlanta. She supposedly intervened in the robbery of her car. The suspect has been identified as 23-year-old Antonio Brown.

According to WSB-TV, Eleanor Bowles' body was discovered by her son Michael, who mourned his mother’s tragic death and stated:

“Our world has been turned upside down and for really no good reason.”

Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said:

“This is not a way that a family should have to spend their holiday season, mourning and grieving the death of a loved one.”

Jasmina Alston @JasminaAlstonTV Family and friends of Eleanor Bowles gathered tonight for a vigil. The 77-year-old was stabbed to death in her Buckhead home. Bowles was a mother and grandmother. @ATLNewsFirst Family and friends of Eleanor Bowles gathered tonight for a vigil. The 77-year-old was stabbed to death in her Buckhead home. Bowles was a mother and grandmother. @ATLNewsFirst https://t.co/sdmdRT5ych

Authorities found the stolen car in DeKalb County and were looking for the suspect. A surveillance video revealing the face of the suspect has now been released. Antonio Brown was soon arrested and taken into custody.

Mayor Andre Dickens addressed the tragic incident and said:

“Today, a resident spotted Mr. Brown and contacted the Atlanta Police Department, who were able to make an arrest.”

Brown was charged with murder, aggravated battery, hijacking a motor vehicle in the first degree, possession of a firearm during a robbery, and abuse of an elderly person.

The GoFundMe post describes Eleanor as a loving human being. It reads:

“Many of you know and loved Ellen. She was a kind, precious, funny, loving mother, grandmother, and friend -- and so much more.”

Cody Alcorn @CodyAlcorn The sons of 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles praise @Atlanta_Police following quick arrest of the suspect accused of stabbing their Mom inside her garage in Buckhead on Saturday morning. Read their statement at facebook.com/CodyAlcornNews The sons of 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles praise @Atlanta_Police following quick arrest of the suspect accused of stabbing their Mom inside her garage in Buckhead on Saturday morning. Read their statement at facebook.com/CodyAlcornNews https://t.co/8ExNhrTakU

According to officials, Antonio is being held in the Fulton County Jail on several charges. Since Eleanor Bowles lived in a gated community, it is still unclear how Brown got through security. Many people have raised questions about the security system of the community as well.

Buckhead residents are concerned about the security of the community

Residents in the area have been traumatized after the tragic incident and are living in constant fear. As per Atlanta News First, resident Kimberly Graham said:

“You have to watch over your shoulder all the time. It hits home when it’s in your back door like that. It could have been any of us, just going out to run errands, we’ll go into the garage.”

She is rethinking her schedule after 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles was brutally stabbed in broad daylight. She also spoke about the brimming need for a better and stricter security system in the area. Residents also believe that police presence should increase so that they can keep a check on what is going on in the community.

Bobby @BobbyWilson1004 When I was a young man, Buckhead was the place to be. So many great bars & clubs & restaurants. It saddens me greatly to see what it and most of downtown ATL has become now. It’s just terrible. When I was a young man, Buckhead was the place to be. So many great bars & clubs & restaurants. It saddens me greatly to see what it and most of downtown ATL has become now. It’s just terrible. https://t.co/iXfD2akQeW

According to Mary Norwood, who is the councilperson of the area, such atrocious crimes must not go unpunished. Norwood stated:

“We cannot have this violence in our town. This is not what Atlanta is this is not what Atlanta has historically been.”

Mayor Andre Dickens spoke about the rising crime rate and said:

“I share our community’s outrage and heartbreak. Let me be very clear to those who want to do harm in our community, who want to perpetrate these crimes — if you pull a gun or pull out a knife in our city to hurt, harm, or kill someone, you will be arrested and sent to jail.”

The tragic incident took place just a few days after a 15-year-old girl, Laila Harris was shot to death in Atlanta, and that too at a birthday party. This has concerned the residents a lot as well.

The mayor also announced the arrest of a third suspect in two major cases while announcing the arrest of Antonio Brown.

Rebekka Schramm @Rebekka_Schramm atlantanewsfirst.com/2022/12/12/atl… Atlanta police announce arrests in 2 recent murder cases. Victims include Eleanor Bowles, 77; Kameron Jackson, 15; and Zyion Charles, 12. Join us for details - now on @ATLNewsFirst Atlanta police announce arrests in 2 recent murder cases. Victims include Eleanor Bowles, 77; Kameron Jackson, 15; and Zyion Charles, 12. Join us for details - now on @ATLNewsFirst atlantanewsfirst.com/2022/12/12/atl… https://t.co/n4ylYVX11t

As mentioned before, a GoFundMe page was launched to raise about $50,000 for donations. Netizens have sent their condolences to Eleanor Bowles' family via several social media platforms.

One user, S Lindsay, wrote on the GoFundMe page:

“What happened to Eleanor is completely senseless, brutal, and horrible. I hope the perpetrator is caught soon. I'm so terribly sorry for her loving family.”

On Twitter, a user named Dean Briggs wrote:

“Over a damn car, he eventually abandoned. People’s lives are apparently worth nothing to some people. A prison sentence and a good person gone for nothing. I still want to know how he got in.”

Dean Briggs @deanbriggs @MagicBelle1 Over a damn car he eventually abandoned. People’s lives are apparently worth nothing to some people. A prison sentence and a good person gone for nothing. I still want to know how he got in. @MagicBelle1 Over a damn car he eventually abandoned. People’s lives are apparently worth nothing to some people. A prison sentence and a good person gone for nothing. I still want to know how he got in.

Eleanor Bowles' case is an ongoing one and is currently under investigation.

Poll : 0 votes