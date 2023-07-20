"Should've googled Gone Girl instead": Carlee Russell Google search history leaves internet in disbelief 

On Wednesday, July 19, Hoover City authorities accused Alabama woman Carlee Russell of faking her own abduction. On the night of Thursday, July 13, Russell disappeared after claiming to 911 that she could see a toddler walking alone on an interstate highway.

When officials arrived at the scene, they discovered Russell's empty car. There was no sign of the toddler. Approximately 49 hours later, Russell returned home and told her family that she had been kidnapped by a man on the shoulder of the interstate.

Upon probing the case, officials discovered signs that Carlee Russell may have planned her own disappearance. The evidence included the Alabama woman's search history, as she googled kidnapping related films like Taken. She also googled how much money an Amber Alert would cost.

One netizen, The Moment, joked that she shouldn't have searched Taken. Instead, the netizen compared Russell's case to Gone Girl, a 2014 film about a woman who faked her own abduction.

The internet picks apart Carlee Russell's search history

According to the Hoover City Police, they found various aspects of Carlee Russell's supposed abduction suspicious. Many Twitter users, like Chris Evans, shared their views. Netizens began posting the google search questions that Russell had looked up on the day of the kidnapping.

The search history indicated that she was essentially studying the technicalities of her own abduction. She also looked up how to steal from a cash register, leading officials to suspect that she was attempting to find a way to survive while still technically missing.

"Do you have to pay for amber alerts"



"How to take money from a register"



"Birmingham bus station"



"One way ticket Birmingham to Nashville"



"The movie Taken"



Searches Carlee Russell did on her phone in the days/hours leading up to her disappearance:"Do you have to pay for amber alerts""How to take money from a register""Birmingham bus station""One way ticket Birmingham to Nashville""The movie Taken""maximum age for…

Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis also commented Russell's bizarre search history.

Derzis said:

"I do think it's highly unusual the day that someone gets kidnapped that seven hours, eight hours before that, that they're searching the internet, Googling the movie Taken about an abduction. I find that very strange."

Many netizens agreed with The Moment, ridiculing Russell's choice to search up Taken, which is a fictional film about a kidnapping case.

One user, ACinPhilly, said that the entire plan seemed poorly orchestrated. Not only did Russell neglect to delete her search history, she also ignored the fact that the interstate has surveillance cameras. As a result, her claim that she saw a toddler on the road did not hold up for investigators.

a hoax. Google, searching amber alerts, the movie Taken and other things.



So, Carlee Russell abduction was a hoax. Google, searching amber alerts, the movie Taken and other things. I don't get these made up abductions, there are cameras everywhere, they will find out sooner than later.

The internet has commented on various aspects of Russell's search history. As some users showed, Russell's social media footprint reveals that she has been fascinated by the Taken film series for years. The Alabama woman first posted about the movie in 2013, when Taken 2 was released.

Hoover PD: Before her disappearance, Carlee Russell's search history read "taking money from a register without being caught," "one-way bus ticket," "Do you have to pay for an Amber Alert," the film "Taken," and "How to take money from a register without being caught?"

Many users noted Carlee Russell's case was a rare example of a missing black woman garnering national attention. However, as it is now a suspected hoax, many people wonder if this could undermine the safety of black women across the country.

“taking money from a register without being caught,” “one-way bus ticket,” “Do you have to pay for an Amber Alert,” the film “Taken,” and “How to take money from a register without being caught?”

#carleerussell

Carlee Russell's search history read"taking money from a register without being caught," "one-way bus ticket," "Do you have to pay for an Amber Alert," the film "Taken," and "How to take money from a register without being caught?"

Joseph Barone @JackpotJoe007 @lovelyti she should have searched "how not to get caught perpetuating a hoax"

The case currently remains under police investigation. Officials have not confirmed the charges that Russell could face.