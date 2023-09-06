B.G. net worth: Hot Boys rapper's fortune explored in wake of release from prison

Well-known rapper B.G., whose real name is Christopher Noel Dorsey, was released from prison on September 6, after serving 12 years on charges of gun possession and witness tampering. Rapper and record executive, Birdman, expressed his happiness over Gangsta's release on Instagram Live.

Christopher was only 12 years old when he joined the record label Cash Money Records. His albums and singles have been commercially successful and this has contributed to his net worth of $2 million, according to CelebrityNetWorth reports.

Birdman hugged B.G. as he was released from prison (Image via birdman/Instagram)

Before his release, B.G. shared an Instagram post three days ago which included a video.

He started by writing:

"After 12 winters and 13 summers, I see the end zone. It's my last #Birthday being buried alive. This year I'm celebrating the whole Virgo cycle, matter of fact, from this year forward I'm living and celebrating like everyday is #MyBIRTHDAY."

He added that he intends to stay focused and will not allow anyone to take away his "productivity, prosperity, positivity and peace of mind."

He further stated:

"My dreams then got bigger and my vision is clearer. 13 years was more then enough time for me to change the reckless path I was on. I'm getting back in the 100MillionDolla race, and my big homie gave me the route. #RNS."

B.G. has accumulated a lot of wealth from his successful career in the music industry

B.G. developed an interest in rapping during his time in high school. He soon joined Cash Money Records, becoming a popular face among the public. His successful career helped him to earn a lot of wealth and CelebrityNetWorth reports his net worth as $2 million.

Christopher also joined the hip-hop group The Hot Boys. The group released three albums in their successful career and they also appeared in a film, Baller Blockin'.

Christopher's debut album titled Chopper City was released in 1996. He then released two albums in 1997, titled It's All on U, Vol. 1 and It's All on U, Vol. 2. Christopher's fourth album, Chopper City in the Ghetto, was released in 1999 and grabbed the 9th spot on the US Billboard 200.

His sixth and ninth albums, titled Livin' Legend and The Heart of tha Streetz, Vol. 2 were also able to remain on top of the charts. His last album, Too Hood 2 Be Hollywood, was released in 2009.

He released a few collaboration albums between 1995 and 2010 including Guerrilla Warfare, Life in the Concrete Jungle, and more.

B.G. was sentenced to 14 years in July 2012

B.G. was ordered to serve for 14 years in federal prison after a sentencing by the U.S. District Court Judge Helen G. Berrigan. He accepted the blame for the charges of firearm possession and conspiracy to obstruct justice.

According to the indictment, Christopher had three felony drug offenses between 1998 and 2003 and was found in possession of a handgun in 2009. He was ordered three years of supervised release after completing the sentence.

Christopher was accused of being involved in a conspiracy to obstruct justice. Two others, Jerod Fedison and Demounde Pollard, were also involved in the conspiracy. According to the indictment, Pollard signed a false affidavit claiming that he and Dorsey did not have any firearms in their possession.

Before B.G.'s sentencing, Fedison was also sentenced to 20 years and Pollard was sentenced to 30 months.