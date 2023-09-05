Gary Wright net worth: Fortune explored as Dream Weaver singer dies aged 80

Well-known musician Gary Wright recently passed away on September 4, 2023, at the age of 80. He composed numerous singles and released many albums and singles over the span of his successful career, all of which contributed to his whopping net worth, estimated to be $10 million at the time of death.

Speaking to NBC News, his son Justin revealed that Gary died after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease and dementia. The Facebook page for singer and songwriter Al Stewart shared a post with the caption:

“Rest in peace, Gary Wright. Al and Gary were friends for a long time, and it was Gary who introduced Al to his touring band, The Empty Pockets. Al and Jill Stewart would like to send their condolences to Gary’s wife, Rose, and his family.”

Music correspondent and radio host Eric Alper wrote on Facebook that Wright was the mastermind behind singles like Dream Weaver and Love is Alive.

Singer Dave Mason paid tribute to Gary by writing that they shared a brotherhood for a long time. Dave continued:

“Gary was always ready with a good joke and was so easy to be friends with. We talked about forming a band in the 80’s with Leon Russell but nothing came about and we all kept doing our solo work.”

He added that he and Wright remained close friends for a long time and he left a lot of “great songs” for his fans.

Gary Wright accumulated a lot of wealth from his successful career as a musician

Gary Wright has earned a lot from his successful career as a singer (Image via Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

Gary Wright gained recognition over the years for his successful career as a musician. His albums and singles were commercial hits and this contributed to his net worth, which was $10 million, as reported by CelebrityNetWorth.

Wright was initially a member of the rock band, Spooky Tooth. He worked on the first three albums of the band before exiting the band in 1970. He then embarked on his solo career and joined the record label, A&M Records. His first album, titled Extraction, was released in 1970.

He then released his second album, Footprint, in 1971. The album failed to become a commercial success despite the singles receiving decent feedback. Gary’s fourth album, The Light of Success, turned out to be a chart-topper.

The Right Place, First Signs of Life, and Connected are a few more albums that were released by Gary over the years. He also wrote the lyrics for a few songs in his career, including the soundtrack of the science fiction horror film, Endangered Species.

He performed with the live rock supergroup, Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band, on their tour. He also performed with Spooky Tooth in a few concerts.

Before pursuing his career as a musician, Gary Wright appeared in the musical Fanny. He also contributed to the recordings of artists like Jerry Lee Lewis and Ronnie Spector. Gary also performed with various rock bands during his high school days and initially aimed to become a doctor.

Wright released an EP titled The Light of a Million Suns in 2008. The Light of Smiles, Starry Eyed, and Heartbeat, are a few other singles that he released during his career.