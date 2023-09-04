Steve Harwell net worth: Fortune explored as Smash Mouth lead singer dies aged 56

Smash Mouth member Steve Harwell passed away on September 4, 2023, at the age of 56. He was the vocalist for Smash Mouth since the time it was formed and contributed to the majority of their musical projects. Steve's net worth was $2.5 million at the time of his death, which was a result of his successful career.

While speaking to Rolling Stone, Steve’s manager, Robert Hayes, revealed that Steve was surrounded by family members and friends. He added:

“A larger-than-life character who shot up into the sky like a Roman candle. Steve should be remembered for his unwavering focus and impassioned determination to reach the heights of pop stardom. And the fact that he achieved this near-impossible goal with very limited musical experience makes his accomplishments all the more remarkable.”

The statement revealed that Steve Harwell was loved for his “charm and charisma, his fearlessly reckless ambition, and his king-size [cojones].” Harwell’s cause of death has yet to be officially revealed. However, he was in hospice care after his liver failure reached the final stage.

Before going for hospice care, Harwell was getting treatment for his liver failure, and his representative disclosed that he only had a week to live. He also requested that everyone respect the privacy of Harwell’s family for now.

Steve Harwell accumulated a lot of wealth from his career as a singer

Steve Harwell formed Smash Mouth in 1994 and worked on most of their projects. He earned a lot of wealth from his musical career, and his net worth was said to be $2.5 million, as reported by CelebrityNetWorth.

Harwell purchased a house in Henderson, Nevada, in 1999 for $600,000. He later sold the house for $800,000 in 2019. He then shifted to Boise, Idaho, and settled permanently there.

Steve Harwell was a member of Smash Mouth for 27 years till his retirement in 2021. The band released a lot of albums and singles. They also performed the covers of famous songs released by artists and groups like The Beatles and Rick Astley.

Smash Mouth’s debut album, Fush Yu Mang, was released in 1997. Fush Yu Mang was commercially successful and was trending on the charts. The band went on to release albums like Astro Lounge, The Gift of Rock, and Magic which did well commercially and critically. Although the band’s last album was released in 2012, they have continued to perform on various tours.

Steve Harwell's health issues affected his performance over the years. He was also diagnosed with cardiomyopathy in 2013. He had to be taken to the hospital in 2017 after suffering from breathing issues. He also collapsed on stage in 2016 while performing at the Urbana Sweetcorn Festival.

Steve Harwell is survived by his fiancée, Annette Jones, his brother, Mark, and three sisters, Carla Crocker, Michelle Baroni, and Julie Harwell.