What happened to Silvina Luna? Health issues explored as Argentinian actress dies aged 43

Argentian model and actress Silvina Luna passed away on August 31, 2023, at the age of 43. Luna had been hospitalized at the Buenos Aires Hospital before her death and had been suffering from health issues related to her plastic surgery. Buenos Aires Times reported that Silvina's life support was removed after the doctors revealed that she would be intubated again.

As soon as the news was made public, social media platforms were flooded with tributes for Luna. One person who paid tribute to the actress was journalist Angel De Brito who said that he worked with Luna for around 20 years and said that it was "always joyful."

The tribute post shared by Angel De Brito (Image via Angel De Brito/Facebook)

The Facebook page of Ciudad Magazine shared some pictures where celebrities arrived at the Buenos Aires Hospital to offer condolences to Luna's friends. The page stated that a few of Silvina's friends also rushed to accompany the actress' brother after her demise.

Luna's friend and actor Gustavo Conti took to Instagram to pay tribute to her.

"We've always loved you, we'll always love you, we've gone down the same roads, we're always together in my heart, because you are my chosen family," Gustavo wrote.

Silvina Luna was suffering from many health issues after undergoing surgery

Silvina Luna was hospitalized several times due to her health problems. The health issues were a result of cosmetic surgery many years ago where a toxic product was used on her body by Anibal Lotocki.

The substance that was used on Luna was called methacrylate and the surgery was intended to remove Luna's body fat via liposuction. While the fat was to be added to her b*ttocks, Lotocko advised that she add methacrylate so the surgery's impact would last longer.

However, things took a turn for the worse and the calcium levels in Luna's blood only increased. Silvina had to depend on corticoids at the time and her health slowly started to deteriorate. Although a kidney transplant was planned, it was canceled due to the presence of bacteria and because Luna's body was not strong enough to fight it.

Buenos Aires reported that many other personalities have consulted Lotocki for similar surgeries in the past. However, they have claimed to suffer severe complications after undergoing the surgeries.

Silvina Luna was diagnosed with hypercalcemia in June 2023 resulting in acute renal failure. She previously tested positive for Covid-19 and her immune system was also affected because of the virus.

Silvina Luna pursued a successful career as a model over the years

Born on June 21, 1980, Silvina Luna started her career as a model. She also participated in the second season of Big Brother. She was featured in many plays like Diferente.

Luna was featured in some TV shows like Son de Fierro, El Patron de la Vereda, and more. She also appeared on top of magazines like Maxim, Vogue, and Harper's Bazaar.