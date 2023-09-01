What happened to Steve Crump? Cause of death and health issues explored as beloved WBTV reporter dies aged 65

WBTV reporter Steve Crump recently passed away from complications of cancer on August 31, 2023. According to WBTV, Crump had been struggling with the disease for five years. WBTV paid tribute in an official statement, which mentioned:

"“It is with great sadness that WBTV announces the passing of Steve Crump. Steve was a devoted newsman who spent decades passionately telling the stories of the greater Charlotte community. He was also a cherished colleague, friend and mentor to many, both in the WBTV newsroom and throughout the country."

Steve's colleagues at WBTV expressed grief over his death. Molly Grantham talked about a situation where Steve took her side:

“When I hung up, he picked up the phone and called that City Councilman — who he knew — and stood up for me, and told him never to treat his teammates like that again."

News anchor Brigida Mack said that Steve was her close friend and that he "fought valiantly" with his cancer for the last five years. She added:

"He was also my friend, a mentor and someone I looked up to. I can hear him now, in that booming voice, "BMack, what's good?!""

Steve Crump was diagnosed with cancer in July 2018

Back in July 2018, Steve was diagnosed with colon cancer. He initially said on air that he was planning to go on leave but did not mention the reason. He disclosed in 2019 that his colon cancer spread to his liver the previous year, and a doctor suggested hospice.

While speaking to the Observer in 2019, he said that he had previously battled severe health issues like MRSA, septic shock, and collapsed lung. He revealed that he was on a ventilator once and had to eat through a feeding tube. He added that he also underwent chemotherapy and had some weight loss.

Steve had to be hospitalized in April this year after suffering a few complications due to cancer. He remained in the hospital for 12 days and then returned to work. Two weeks after getting discharged, he shared a message requesting that everyone get tested and checked frequently:

"They've reduced the age in terms of people being checked for colorectal cancer where it's down to 45 now. If you don't have medical insurance there are resources. … They'll do it for free."

During another appearance on WBTV in 2021, Steve revealed that his chemotherapy started in August 2018. He also thanked his doctors, saying that they were the reason he was alive.

Steve Crump was active on WBTV since 1984

Born in 1957, Steve Crump pursued his education at Trinity High School and Eastern Kentucky University. He started working as a DJ and later joined WSAV-TV as an intern. He then worked in other TV stations and joined WBTV in 1984.

Steve Crump covered a lot of events in his successful career. He was also the producer of a film titled Orangeburg 50 Years Later.

He is survived by his wife, Cathy, with whom he shared eight years of marriage.