What is Cardiomyopathy? Coolio's condition and cause of death explored 6 months after rapper's demise

A report released by the County Medical Examiner-Coroner's website revealed that rapper Coolio's September 28 death was a result of drug use and the effects of fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine. The manner of death was declared to be accidental.

Other possible reasons were not mentioned in the report, but he had "significant" conditions at the time of his death, including cardiomyopathy and asthma.

While speaking to The Associated Press on April 6, Coolio's former manager Jarez Posey also confirmed the details about the singer's cause of death. According to Posey, the rapper's addiction to smoking and his struggle with asthma played a role in his death.

Coolio died at his friend's residence in Los Angeles in 2022 and was reported to have died of cardiac arrest at the time.

Cardiomyopathy: Symptoms, causes, prevention and more

According to the Mayo Clinic, cardiomyopathy is a condition where the heart muscle makes it hard for the heart to pump blood to other body parts. The treatment is dependent on the type and seriousness of the cardiomyopathy.

Common symptoms of the disease include:

breathlessness

swelling in the legs, ankles, and feet

bloating of the abdomen due to fluid buildup

coughing while lying down

difficulty lying flat to sleep

fatigue

heartbeat feeling rapid

pounding or fluttering

chest discomfort or pressure

dizziness

lightheadedness

fainting

It can be caused by high blood pressure, heart tissue damage from a heart attack, rapid heart rate, heart valve issues, COVID-19 infection, infections, metabolic disorders, lack of vitamins, and pregnancy complications.

Other causes include iron buildup in the heart muscle, the growth of tiny lumps of inflammatory cells, the buildup of abnormal proteins, connective tissue disorders, and addiction to cocaine, alcohol, and chemotherapy drugs.

The problem can lead to heart failure, blood clots, heart valve issues, and cardiac arrest.

Cardiomyopathy can be prevented by avoiding alcohol and cocaine use, eating a healthy diet, getting habituated to regular exercise, getting enough sleep, reducing stress, and controlling high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and diabetes.

Coolio was found unresponsive in the bathroom

Coolio died at his friend's residence in Los Angeles (Image via Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

Artis Leon Ivey Jr., popularly known by his stage name Coolio, was visiting a friend in Los Angeles when he died. He went inside the bathroom and did not come out for long. When his friend broke into the bathroom to check in on him, Artis was found unresponsive on the floor.

Coolio was pronounced dead after paramedics arrived at the spot around 4 pm.

Law enforcement sources said that drugs and drug paraphernalia were not found on the spot. They added that they were planning to conduct an autopsy and toxicology test to find the cause of death.

The latest updates at the time revealed that an investigation was being launched but there were no signs of foul play.

Coolio was 59 years old at the time of death and was known for his hit albums like It Takes a Thief, My Soul, Steal Hear, From the Bottom 2 the Top, and more. He was featured on some film and TV projects like Batman & Robin, Judgment Day, The Covenant, Daredevil, Kenan & Kel, V.I.P., Fear Factor, Black Jesus, and more.

