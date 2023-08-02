What happened to Jan Mickelson? Health issues explored as WHO radio host dies aged 74

Jan Mickelson, the longtime conservative radio for WHO in Des Moines, Iowa, recently passed away during the weekend at the age of 74. Mickelson's cause of death remains unknown, but he was reportedly hospitalized before his demise. The radio host was known for his controversial opinions towards the political scenario in America alongside minority groups.

One of his family members shared a Facebook post on July 29, 2023, revealing that Mickelson was taken to the hospital in a critical state with low pressure and kidney failure. The post revealed that he was responding to the treatment and was making the nursing staff laugh.

"Mom and I, Jill, Alexander and Evonelle are all asking for prayers of recovery and comfort and support. Any and all prayers help. Thank you so much," the post concluded.

Jan's wife Suzy also disclosed the following day in another Facebook post that Mickelson had passed away, writing:

"Our family is grateful for all the warm wishes, love, and support. Your kindness and prayers have sustained us these last few days. Jan loved to entertain, inform, and educate. He loved to his listeners, all of them. His greatest legacy is the folks he inspired."

Politician Eddie Andrews posted a picture on Facebook, writing that Jan Mickelson considered himself a teacher. He added that the latter tried to help everyone in understanding facts and implications and that he remained an influence on many other people.

Jan Mickelson had reportedly suffered a stroke in 2015 and later returned to work

Jon Neiderbach @jonneiderbach Prayers for a speedy recovery of Jan Mickelson, who suffered a stroke last week and is recovering at UIHC in Iowa... fb.me/22iQgabVR

In 2015, Jan Mickelson suffered a stroke, which was confirmed by the General Manager for WHO Radio, Joel McCrea. Later, the late radio host himself mentioned the health scare in a Facebook post.

The post revealed that on November 21, 2015, he began slurring his words and was feeling dizzy. He was asked to sit down by his wife, who immediately called 911. Mikelson was then taken care of by the Ankeny Paramedics.

"They took me to Mercy Hospital where they confirmed I'd just had a stroke. I had TPA (tissue plasminogen activator) which works by dissolving the blood clot as well as a relatively new neurological surgery which removes the clot from the artery."

Mickelson wrote that the surgery was done at the University of Iowa Hospitals, adding that he was recovering slowly and requesting everyone to pray for him. In 2016, he returned to WHO as the host of a half-hour weekday program.

Jan Mickelson's successful journey over the years

Jan Mickelson became a popular face in the talk shows of Iowa radio industry during the 1980s. His journey started in 1988 when he was spotted having conversations with Iowa Republicans and presidential candidates visiting the state.

He was on top of the headlines after suggesting handling immigrants by inviting them to leave or get indentured for service by building a border wall. The statement was criticized by Media Matters.

In an interview with The Des Moines Register, Mikelson stated that the criticism from "Media Matters ditto heads is contrived." He claimed that they added the audio of his comments where he was speaking things in a positive context but no one cared to listen to the premise.

Jan Mickelson is survived by his wife Suzy. Other details related to his family and personal life remains unavailable.