What happened to John Fetterman ? Condition explored as doctors rule out new stroke

Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman, who suffered a near-fatal stroke before winning his seat in 2022, was recently hospitalized again on February 9 after he complained of lightheadedness.

MRI results from George Washington University Hospital have now revealed that the 53-year-old suffered another stroke. According to his communications director Joe Calvello:

“John is being monitored with an EEG for signs of seizure. So far there are no signs of seizure, but he is still being monitored.”

Joe Concha @JoeConchaTV John Fetterman is still hospitalized, and it's barely making a blip in most of the news media. John Fetterman is still hospitalized, and it's barely making a blip in most of the news media.

Fetterman was at the Senate Democratic retreat in Washington on February 9 when he started feeling "lightheaded." Calvello revealed at the time that doctors did not confirm that the senator had a stroke and that they had to run a few tests to ensure the same. He said that Fetterman’s health was fine until the previous night.

Health experts’ opinions on John Fetterman’s condition

Harvard Health reported that low blood sugar, low blood pressure, dehydration, heart attack, and stroke could lead to lightheadedness.

The founding chief of the Division of Neurocritical Care and Emergency Neurology at the Yale School of Medicine, Dr. Kevin Sheth, addressed Fetterman’s condition by saying that people need to understand the symptoms that he experienced as some of them could involve high risk.

Dr. Sheth mentioned:

“Least concerning would be just lightheadedness by itself, that is transient and has resolved. More concerning would be signs and symptoms of stroke: speech changes, weakness in arm or leg, vertigo, things like that.”

Chief Clinical Science Officer for the American Heart Association, Mitchell Elkind, stated that Fetterman’s previous stroke was not caused by lightheadedness. He said that people suffering from a stroke should not worry about it.

John Fetterman suffered another stroke last year after winning his seat

The Democrat was taken to the hospital on May 13, 2022, after suffering a stroke. It happened from a clot resulting from atrial fibrillation, and reportedly, a pacemaker and defibrillator had to be used.

John Fetterman was hospitalized in 2022 after suffering from another stroke (Image via Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

Fetterman was discharged after nine days and Dr. Ramesh Chandra, a cardiologist at Alliance Cardiology, stated that John won’t have to suffer the same problem until he takes his medicines on time and adapts himself to the habit of healthy eating and exercises daily.

Following the stroke, Fetterman developed symptoms of auditory processing disorder and took the help of close captioning for his speech. His physician later disclosed that he undergoes speech therapy, does not miss his medications, exercises regularly, and can work without restrictions at the office.

He was previously hospitalized in 2017 and was confirmed to be suffering from atrial fibrillation, an irregular heart rhythm, and a decreased heart pump. His condition was not revealed to anyone until he had a stroke last year.

John Fetterman was previously the 34th lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania for four years and the mayor of Braddock, Pennsylvania, for 13 years. He is currently a junior United States senator from Pennsylvania.

