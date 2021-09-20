Who is Frank Q. Jackson? Cleveland mayor’s grandson killed in shooting

Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson, died on the night of September 19. The 24-year-old was shot on Sidway and E. 70th St. at 9 p.m.

Cops, along with many homicide detectives and an agent from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms rushed to the area near the Garden Valley housing complex.

Mayor Frank Jackson along with other family members and friends ran to the spot and were mourning the death of Frank Q. Jackson.

Footage from the crime scene shows investigators taping off the area near one building while law enforcement officials were available at the spot.

Reportedly, no one has been arrested for now, as the Cleveland Division of Police Homicide Unit is still looking for the culprits.

Frank Q. Jackson and his controversial past

Details related to Frank Q. Jackson’s profession, education, and other details remain unavailable for now. He is only known as Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s grandson.

He was previously busted on charges of assault and domestic violence. An 18-year-old woman reported in 2019 that he attacked her with a metal truck hitch.

He was sent to jail for 90 days with 18 months probation. He spent eight days in jail before the remaining 82 days were canceled by the judge.

A 21-year-old woman reported in 2020 that Frank Q. Jackson had hit her in the head and face. She reportedly told the police she did not want any arrests but wanted the altercation documented.

The arrest warrant mentioned that Frank Q. Jackson intentionally caused harm to the woman. He reportedly hit the woman multiple times in the head because of which she developed a lump to the forehead and suffered dizziness.

Mayor Jackson released an eight-minute video in 2019 showing the criminal investigations being done on his grandson.

About Frank Q. Jackson’s grandfather

Born on October 4, 1946, Frank George Jackson is the 57th Mayor of Cleveland, Ohio. He is the longest-serving mayor in the history of Cleveland.

First elected on November 8, 2005, he was re-elected in 2009, 2013, and 2017. However, he recently announced that he will not seek re-election in 2021.

Born to an African-American father and Italian-American mother, he was raised in the Central and Kinsman neighborhoods. He worked in the United States Army after completing his graduation from Max S. Hayes High School.

He earned an associate degree from Cuyahoga Community College, and then received his bachelor’s degree in Urban Studies and History from Cleveland State University. He then went on to get a master’s degree in Urban Affairs from the Maxine Goodman Levin College of Urban Affairs.

