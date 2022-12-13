Who did Stuart Margolin play in The Rockford Files? Emmy-award winning star dies aged 82

Well-known actor and director Stuart Margolin passed away on December 12, 2022, at the age of 82. He was best known for his performance as Evelyn Martin in the NBC detective drama series, The Rockford Files.

Margolin's stepson, actor Max Martini, disclosed the news on social media with a picture of Margolin. Max wrote that Stuart was surrounded by his family at the time of his death. He added:

“A great actor/writer/producer/director. But more importantly, a profoundly gifted step-father that was always there with love and support for his family. RIP Pappy. Keep ‘em cold.”

Stuart Margolin died from natural causes. At the time of his death, he was in Staunton, Virginia.

Who was Stuart Margolin? Career, most memorable role, and more explored

The "Angel" from The Rockford Files

Stuart Margolin became a popular name in the entertainment industry for his frequent appearances in films, television, and on stage. However, his most popular role was that of Evelyn Martin in The Rockford Files.

Evelyn was also known as "Angel" in the series, and was a close friend of Jim Rockford. He was at the San Quentin Prison for 3-4 years and was pardoned for his good behavior.

The character was known for being the perfect con artist whose plans brought bigger problems for Jim Rockford. Despite that, Jim never broke his friendship with Evelyn. Evelyn was a native of Texas and served in the Army during the Korean War.

Evelyn was mostly seen in a red wide-collared shirt and black pants. Despite managing to execute his plans for a luxurious life, he would always end up in trouble, prompting Jim to come to his rescue.

Super 70s Sports @Super70sSports Super Sky Point to Stuart Margolin, who made Angel such a memorable and endearing character on The Rockford Files. I hope his first act in the hereafter is to call his old pal Jimmy and tell him he’s in trouble and needs his help. And may old friends be together again. #RIP Super Sky Point to Stuart Margolin, who made Angel such a memorable and endearing character on The Rockford Files. I hope his first act in the hereafter is to call his old pal Jimmy and tell him he’s in trouble and needs his help. And may old friends be together again. #RIP https://t.co/5mycPoTxPP

The Rockford Files aired for six seasons with 123 episodes, from September 13, 1974, to January 10, 1980. Besides Margolin, it featured James Garner, Noah Beery Jr., Joe Santos, and Gretchen Corbett in other important roles.

Stuart Margolin also directed many TV shows

Stuart Margolin appeared in many TV shows and films (Image via ABC Photo Archives/Getty Images)

Stuart Margolin was initially known for his appearance in The Rockford Files. He was later cast in other shows like Heroes, The Partridge Family, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Monkees, Love, American Style, and more.

He was also known for his performances in films like Limbo, Death Wish, Futureworld, Days of Heaven, Class, and more. His other acting credits include Women of the Prehistoric Planet, The Gamblers, The California Kid, A Killer in the Family, The Lay of the Land, The Hoax, and more.

Besides being a well-known actor, Margolin was also an accomplished director and helmed a lot of TV shows like Sara, Bret Maverick, Wonder Woman, Northern Exposure, and more.

Additionally, he pursued a brief career in the musical world by writing singles for Jerry Riopelle, The Parade, R.B. Greaves, and others.

Margolin’s family members have also been a part of the entertainment industry. His brother Arnold is a popular writer, director, and producer. Margolin is survived by his wife Pat, daughter Michelle and stepsons Max and Christopher.

