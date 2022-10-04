“It hurt a lot”: Black Panther director Ryan Coogler considered quitting filmmaking following Chadwick Boseman’s death

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler stated in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that he was hesitant about helming any other films following the death of Chadwick Boseman.

He stated:

“I was at a point when I was like, ‘I’m walking away from this business.’ I didn’t know if I could make another movie period [or] another Black Panther movie, because it hurt a lot. I was like, ‘Man, how could I open myself up to feeling like this again?’”

Coogler used to watch the moments he spent with Boseman, who according to him was the reason why the film was so successful. He eventually decided to continue exploring Wakanda and make the sequel better than the first film.

According to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, they did not recast T’Challa’s role since fans were still mourning his sudden demise, and Coogler added the same to the storyline.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer- Wakanda mourns T’Challa’s death

The official trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was released on October 3. Chadwick Boseman’s death was also added to the narrative along with his character T’Challa’s demise.

The main attraction of the trailer was the villain, Namor the Submariner, and the war he brought to the surface. The trailer began with Wakanda mourning T’Challa’s death and a painting featuring a young Namor that was spotted on a wall. A voice-over then stated:

“Only the most broken people can be great leaders.”

Namor was then shown sitting on his throne, declaring war upon the world and his Talocan warriors then came out on the surface. M’Baku then explained the powers of Namor, stating that he was known as the feather-serpent God.

Following some action sequences, Namor confronted Wakanda’s Queen Mother Ramonda and it featured a glimpse of Dominique Thorne as Ironheart, making her MCU debut. The trailer ended by revealing the new Black Panther of MCU, whose identity will only be revealed after the film releases.

Directed by Ryan Coogler, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is scheduled for release on November 11, 2022. It features Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Dominique Thorne, Florence Kasumba, Michaela Coel, Tenoch Huerta, Martin Freeman, and Angela Bassett in the lead roles.

Chadwick Boseman’s death and career in brief

Chadwick Boseman passed away on August 28, 2020, at the age of 43 from complications of colon cancer. He was diagnosed with the disease in 2016 and it eventually reached the fourth stage by 2020.

Boseman never revealed that he was fighting cancer to anyone except a few. He had to undergo various surgeries and chemotherapy, but he finished filming for a few other films like Marshall, Da 5 Bloods, Ma Rainey, and more.

Chadwick made his debut with the NBC show Persons Unknown followed by films like 42, Get On Up, and more. He entered the MCU world as Black Panther in the 2016 film, Captain America: Civil War and reprised his role in three more films of the franchise along with the Disney+ show, What If…?

