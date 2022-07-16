Xzibit net worth 2022: Rapper's fortune explored as he reveals financial struggles, unable to pay estranged wife Krista Jonier

Xzibit is unwilling to pay spousal support to his ex-wife, Krista Jonier, who is staying with her new boyfriend at their house. The rapper recently responded to Jonier’s legal documents asking for spousal support in their divorce, citing his deteriorating financial condition since most of his income was used up during the pandemic.

Xzibit reveals current financial condition

The new documents mention that he is no longer the breadwinner, as he was prior to his divorce. He said that he is not working in Hollywood anymore and that he has not earned anything from his cannabis ventures. Additionally, he lost a lot of money when his concerts were canceled due to COVID-19.

The artist said that he is struggling to make ends meet, even with just his own expenses and his son's. He then mentioned that his ex-wife is doing well without spousal support, stating that her recent income was almost $175,000 a year. Krista’s current boyfriend has already taken down X’s artwork and recorded plaques at the couple's house.

X also said that Krista agreed to sell their house following their divorce in February 2022 but has recently agreed to unload the property. The house is estimated to cost around $3,715,600, and the pair had to take short-term loans to pay the mortgage.

According to X, Krista acquired a new lease on a 2021 Bentley and signed for it under his company, Xzibit Inc. He accused her of forging his name on a check for a down payment. He even requested her to return the Bentley as it was difficult for him to afford it and its insurance payments, but she refused to do that and hid the car for 8 months.

Xzibit’s net worth and career

Also known as Alvin Nathaniel Joiner, he made his musical debut with an album called At the Speed of Life in 1996. The hit album topped the Billboard Hot 200. The success of the album helped him sign a contract with Loud Records that year.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 47-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $2 million. He bought a 3,160 sq. ft. home in the LA suburb of Woodland Hills for $670,000 in 2003.

He tried to sell the house for $1.2 million in 2008 and decreased the price to $650,000 in 2010. He eventually sold it for $610,000 in December that same year.

His career explored

Following the release of his debut album in 1996, he released his second album, 40 Dayz & 40 Nightz in August 1998. He was also featured on a few songs by well-known artists. He made his acting debut with The Breaks in 1999.

Xzibit released his third studio album, Restless, in 2000 and also appeared in the film, Tha Eastsidaz. He made a guest appearance in the 2002 comedy series Cedric the Entertainer Presents. He then released his fourth studio album, Man vs. Machine.

Xzibit became popular after his appearance on the MTV show Pimp My Ride. He released his fifth studio album, Weapons of Mass Destruction, in 2004 and appeared in the movie Full Clip, alongside making a guest appearance in CSI: Miami. He was featured in three video games in 2005.

From 2006, he focused on acting and played important roles in films like XXX: State of the Union, Hoodwinked, and Gridiron Gang, among others. His sixth studio album, Full Circle, was a commercial failure and he did not release an album for two years after that.

Xzibit made guest appearances on TV shows and released a compilation called Urban Ammo 2 in 2011. His next album Napalm was released in 2012 and he appeared in the series Hawaii Five-0. He also appeared as a guest vocalist in Within Temptation's sixth studio album, Hydra.

He joined the cast of Empire in February 2016.

