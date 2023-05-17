What is Lauren Boebert's husband's age? All about her marriage as Republican files for divorce

Well-known politician and businesswoman Lauren Boebert and her husband Jayson Boebert are getting divorced after being married since 2007. Lauren revealed the news of her divorce while speaking to The Post and said:

"I am grateful for our years of marriage together and for our beautiful children, all of whom deserve privacy and love as we work through this process."

Lauren also said that she has been faithful to her husband and she still believes in marriage. She hinted that the two are parting ways due to irreconcilable differences and mentioned that she would continue working to represent the people of Colorado's 3rd Congressional District.

42-year-old Jayson Boebert first met Lauren in 2003. He currently works at Boebert Consulting as a consultant.

Lauren Boebert and Jayson Boebert were married for around 18 years

Lauren Boebert and Jayson Boebert first met in 2003, when they were 16 and 22 years old, respectively. Lauren was working at Burger King at the time and she first saw Jayson when he arrived at the restaurant for lunch with his coworkers.

Before Lauren and Jayson tied the knot, Lauren welcomed their son Tyler in March 2005. Although the duo was planning to get married four months after their first meeting, they dropped the plan as Lauren was 16 years old. They also went to A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas but discovered that they could not tie the knot until Lauren was 17.

Lauren Boebert and Jayson Boebert have been the owners of Shooters Grill (Image via Emily Kask/Getty Images)

The pair later got married in 2005 and launched a gun-themed restaurant called Shooters Grill in 2013. The restaurant had to be shut down in 2022 after it failed to renew its lease. Lauren Boebert became the first woman to represent Colorado's 3rd Congressional District in 2020 and she also celebrated her 15th wedding anniversary at the time.

She shared a post on social media that stated:

"Happy anniversary to the most selfless man I know! Thank you, Jayson, for standing with me in every season. I've learned by allowing our strengths to cover one another's weaknesses, we are steadfast and immovable. I love that I get to live life having you by my side!"

The duo shares four children – Tyler, Brody, Kaydon, and Roman. Although their dates of birth have not been disclosed, all four kids are between 10 to 17 years of age.

In brief, about Jayson Boebert

Jayson Boebert went to the College of Southern Nevada and is a consultant at Boebert Consulting. His combined net worth with Lauren Boebert is reported to be around $500,000. Following his marriage to Lauren, the duo moved into a house in Rifle, Colorado.

Jayson was also involved in some legal trouble in 2004, when he pleaded guilty to public indecency and lewd exposure. He was also sentenced to four years in jail alongside two years of probation.

