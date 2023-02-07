How old is Eden Polani? Birth date explored as hilarious Leonardo DiCaprio memes take over Twitter

Leonardo DiCaprio, who was recently pictured with model Eden Polani, is under the limelight again as many on the internet speculate that the Titanic star is dating the model. The pictures were taken at Ebony Riley’s release party for her new EP, where the two can be seen sitting together.
Leonardo DiCaprio’s personal life has always been a topic of discussion for social media users. He has been romantically linked to many high-profile models and actresses in the past, and almost everyone has been significantly younger than him. Hence, as soon as Eden was seen with DiCaprio, people began talking about how the actor was now dating the Israeli model.
Many were also perplexed and baffled by the duo being together since Eden, who was born on March 2, 2003, is only 19 years old. DiCaprio is almost 30 years older than her, as he turned 48 in November 2022.
While neither has confirmed their relationship yet, social media users have had crazy reactions to rumors of Leonardo dating the model, with whom he partied in Los Angeles on January 31, 2023.
Previously, Leonardo was in a relationship with Camila Morrone, and the duo dated from 2018 to 2022.
“The kids still got it!”: Social media users in frenzy after Leonardo DiCaprio’s pictures with Eden Polani surfaces online
Like most things, Leonardo DiCaprio’s picture with Eden has spread like wildfire on social media. While many have speculated and concluded that the Oscar award winner, Leonardo DiCaprio, is in a romantic relationship with the 19-year-old, others are surprised and are hilariously reacting to the situation.
Meanwhile, others did not seem impressed with how several netizens reacted to the dating rumors and called it an “intrusion of privacy.”
At the same time, some also joked and pointed out that Eden was not even born when Leonardo DiCaprio's Titanic was released in 1997, which was more than 25 years ago.
Born in Paris to a French mother, Eden’s father is Israeli
Born in 2003, Eden Polani is a 19-year-old model who was born in Paris to a French mother and an Israeli father. She is currently based in Los Angeles and has been associated with the talent management agency ITM Models.
She is also represented by Kult Models in Germany, Next Management in the UK, and Maddison in France.
With more than 220,000 followers on Instagram, Eden actively shares her pictures on social media. From her photoshoots to her strolling on the streets of Europe, she has worked for multiple brands and magazines, making her one of the top models in her age group.
As for the dating rumors, nothing can be said for sure until either Eden Polani or Leonardo DiCaprio confirm their relationship.