How old is Eden Polani? Birth date explored as hilarious Leonardo DiCaprio memes take over Twitter

Leonardo DiCaprio, who was recently pictured with model Eden Polani, is under the limelight again as many on the internet speculate that the Titanic star is dating the model. The pictures were taken at Ebony Riley’s release party for her new EP, where the two can be seen sitting together.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s personal life has always been a topic of discussion for social media users. He has been romantically linked to many high-profile models and actresses in the past, and almost everyone has been significantly younger than him. Hence, as soon as Eden was seen with DiCaprio, people began talking about how the actor was now dating the Israeli model.

Many were also perplexed and baffled by the duo being together since Eden, who was born on March 2, 2003, is only 19 years old. DiCaprio is almost 30 years older than her, as he turned 48 in November 2022.

While neither has confirmed their relationship yet, social media users have had crazy reactions to rumors of Leonardo dating the model, with whom he partied in Los Angeles on January 31, 2023.

Previously, Leonardo was in a relationship with Camila Morrone, and the duo dated from 2018 to 2022.

“The kids still got it!”: Social media users in frenzy after Leonardo DiCaprio’s pictures with Eden Polani surfaces online

Like most things, Leonardo DiCaprio’s picture with Eden has spread like wildfire on social media. While many have speculated and concluded that the Oscar award winner, Leonardo DiCaprio, is in a romantic relationship with the 19-year-old, others are surprised and are hilariously reacting to the situation.

Rohita Kadambi @RohitaKadambi Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend is so young her high school experience was interrupted by COVID 19. Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend is so young her high school experience was interrupted by COVID 19.

✨𝒞𝓇𝓎𝓈𝓉𝒶𝓁 🌙 @CelestialxFirex Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid’s PR relationship seems to have come to an end he’s immediately went back to dating teenagers.



This girl Eden Polani is 19 born in 2004 Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid’s PR relationship seems to have come to an end he’s immediately went back to dating teenagers. This girl Eden Polani is 19 born in 2004 https://t.co/pAYtIYtZBs

#MoviesWithDME Leonardo DiCaprio's 19 year old girlfriend Eden Polani when Titanic was released. Leonardo DiCaprio's 19 year old girlfriend Eden Polani when Titanic was released.#MoviesWithDME https://t.co/GJMt6CjqKS

Once they hit 25 his assistant shows them the door. @judytgolf 25 is his max.Once they hit 25 his assistant shows them the door. @judytgolf 25 is his max.Once they hit 25 his assistant shows them the door.

Sam the Menace @painwithoutname Leonardo Dicaprio and Eden Polani have a bigger age gap than me and my dad… Leonardo Dicaprio and Eden Polani have a bigger age gap than me and my dad…

Katy @JustGma3 What the heck? Eden Polani sleeping with grandpa #LeoDiCaprio . That’s just gross! What the heck? Eden Polani sleeping with grandpa #LeoDiCaprio. That’s just gross!

Michael Aguilar @Aguilar_NYY Leonardo DiCaprio is dating 19 year old Eden Polani? What happened to 23 year old Victoria Lamas? Leonardo DiCaprio is dating 19 year old Eden Polani? What happened to 23 year old Victoria Lamas? https://t.co/dSX8WuPciM

Meanwhile, others did not seem impressed with how several netizens reacted to the dating rumors and called it an “intrusion of privacy.”

on stand by @Jrricha89065161 this aint even news this is just intrusion of privacy @Remarks Lol people getting offended but something that is legal and consented by two Adultsthis aint even news this is just intrusion of privacy @Remarks Lol people getting offended but something that is legal and consented by two Adults 😂 this aint even news this is just intrusion of privacy

The Centerview @centerviewnews This is an image of Leonardo DiCaprio’s alleged new girlfriend, 19 year old model Eden Polani…does she look like a child to you? If 19 is old enough to go to war and undergo irreversible gender reassignment surgery it should be old enough to date whomever you like This is an image of Leonardo DiCaprio’s alleged new girlfriend, 19 year old model Eden Polani…does she look like a child to you? If 19 is old enough to go to war and undergo irreversible gender reassignment surgery it should be old enough to date whomever you like https://t.co/BrvZ6X8INK

Valentina Valentini @ByValentinaV Leonardo DiCaprio’s new GF has a name… Eden Polani. And while I’m not impressed by the whole situation, it still would be respectful to use her name instead of just making her a possession. Leonardo DiCaprio’s new GF has a name… Eden Polani. And while I’m not impressed by the whole situation, it still would be respectful to use her name instead of just making her a possession.

At the same time, some also joked and pointed out that Eden was not even born when Leonardo DiCaprio's Titanic was released in 1997, which was more than 25 years ago.

State of Eimeargency @_Cailin_Corcra_ Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend wasn't even born when Titanic was released 🤮 Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend wasn't even born when Titanic was released 🤮

~Kat @noname_kat Kate Winslet was 22 when she was nominated for an Oscar for Titanic. Which is 3 years older than Leonardo DiCaprio’s current girlfriend. Kate Winslet was 22 when she was nominated for an Oscar for Titanic. Which is 3 years older than Leonardo DiCaprio’s current girlfriend.

Born in Paris to a French mother, Eden’s father is Israeli

Born in 2003, Eden Polani is a 19-year-old model who was born in Paris to a French mother and an Israeli father. She is currently based in Los Angeles and has been associated with the talent management agency ITM Models.

She is also represented by Kult Models in Germany, Next Management in the UK, and Maddison in France.

With more than 220,000 followers on Instagram, Eden actively shares her pictures on social media. From her photoshoots to her strolling on the streets of Europe, she has worked for multiple brands and magazines, making her one of the top models in her age group.

As for the dating rumors, nothing can be said for sure until either Eden Polani or Leonardo DiCaprio confirm their relationship.

