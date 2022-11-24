Who is Allen McBroom? Austin McBroom and his father sued for contractual fraud over Social Gloves 2 event

The McBroom family landed themselves in yet more trouble after Austin McBroom and his father, Allen McBroom, were sued for contractual fraud on November 18, 2022. This makes it the third contractual fraud case and the sixth lawsuit against Austin in the last year.

The lawsuit was filed by Ted Foxman, an investor in the Social Gloves 2 event, where Austin was to fight. However, Ted allegedly canceled their deal and demanded reimbursement of $50,000, which was paid to Austin and his father, Allen, as an advance. The two, however, denied owing any money to the investor.

All of this left the father-son duo in deep waters, as Foxman has now sued them for contractual fraud. Amidst all this, netizens are now wondering who Allen McBroom is and why he was a part of the deal with Austin.

Details about Allen McBroom explored as he and Austin McBroom are slammed with a lawsuit

While Allen McBroom is a familiar face for all ACE Family subscribers, fans still want to know more about him. He is best known as Austin McBroom's father but is also popular for his work with camp Painted Turle as he is the operations director at the non-profit camp for kids with disorders.

Allen is seen quite often on the McBrooms' channel, where the family shares major chunks of their lives. He is also the father to Austin's two half-siblings.

While it is known that Allen was involved in Austin's Social Glove event, it isn't known whether he was an accomplice in all the other events or not.

What is the contractual fraud case all about?

All of this started a few months ago, when after a fight, the fighters in McBroom’s event were not compensated the full amount that they were promised. The fighters were reportedly paid only 20% of what they were promised.

At that time, Austin McBroom needed an investor who could take care of his recent event, Social Gloves 2, and also take care of the due compensation from the previous event. This investment was made by Ted Foxman, the person who filed the lawsuit for contractual fraud against Austin and his father.

Austin and Ted signed a contract where Ted promised to take care of all the expenses of the event and the previous fight. The contract between the two stated that Foxman would be investing $2,500,000, and the investment shall cover the amounts needed to settle the remaining fighter claims.

According to the contract, Austin McBroom had agreed to fight at the event for “no charge.” He also promised to promote the event.

The contract between Ted and Austin mentions clauses like termination, and the latter not charging any fee. (Image via Twitter)

The contract also mentioned that the event's goal was to "feature no less than five fights and ten fighters. It also stated that Ted had a period of 30 days to pull back the contract and terminate it if he felt the need to do the same.

Ted also paid an advance of $49,000 via wire to Austin McBroom and his dad, Allen. However, he did not like the way things had been going and how the father-son duo were handling the event. Hence, he decided to terminate the contract and asked for reimbursement of his money.

Through an email, Ted mentioned:

“I’ve decided to step away from the show and exercise my option to get out of ou deal. We can discuss repayment of the $50k I have already advanced. I am fine with the sooner of either getting repaid when your new investor comes in or over the next 4-6 months if the show doesn’t happen.”

However, the repayment never happened, and Ted stated that Austin McBroom and his father, Allen, had just ghosted him and were not giving him his money back. Hence, the investor decided to file a lawsuit against the two for repayment of his advanced money. Ted was infuriated even more after Austin found another investor for the event and still never paid Ted back.

As a response to Ted’s texts and repayment reminders, Austin’s attorney reached out to the investor claiming that Austin McBroom did not owe Foxman any amount.

