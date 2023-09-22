"Why does it look like bad photoshop?": Kylie Jenner lockscreen of Timothee Chalamet sparks hilarious reactions

American socialite Kylie Jenner sparked hilarious reactions online after she accidentally revealed her phone lockscreen, featuring actor Timothee Chalamet to the media. On September 21, media outlet Elle Mexico took to its Instagram handle to share a close-up picture of the 26-year-old where she can be seen caught in a candid moment while flashing her phone's lockscreen.

In the lockscreen picture, Chalamet can be seen giving Jenner a kiss on the cheek. The photo seemed to have been clicked from a close-up view. This most recent development in the duo's relationship has surfaced after a series of public appearances made together since starting romance rumors at the beginning of the year.

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet made their romance public in early September while attending Beyoncé's Los Angeles performance. Videos of the duo coming to the concert together and kissing in the VIP area were widely shared online during that stop of the Renaissance World Tour.

The lockscreen picture of Jenner's phone sparked hilarious reactions online as one of them commented:

Screenshot of an X user remarking on Kylie Jenner's phone lockscreen picture with Timothee Chalamet. (Photo @PopBase/X)

X users react to Kylie Jenner's lockscreen with Timothee Chalamet

After Kylie Jenner's lockscreen with Timothee Chalamet kissing her cheek went viral, X users reacted hilariously. Several users slammed Jenner's actions as a PR stunt to promote her and Chalamet's relationship. One of the users also hailed Jenner's mother, Kris, as a marketing genius.

Romance rumors first surfaced in April, shortly after it was confirmed that Kylie and rapper Travis Scott, with whom she shares 5-year-old daughter Stormi Webster and 19-month-old son Aire Webster, had ended their 5-year relationship.

On the other hand, Timothee Chalamet has had some high profile relationships in the past. The Wonka star has been linked to Lourdes Leon, Eiza González and Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis' daughter, Lily-Rose Depp.

While appearing on her E! series Life of Kylie, after splitting with her Tyga, Jenner expressed her frustration with her personal life being scrutinized at all times.

"The hardest part about having a relationship for me is just that it's blasted all over the Internet. You have to hear about other people's opinions on who you're with. It's a lot. Most of the time it's just not true. Like, you have no idea what I'm like in a relationship, [or] what kind of bond I have with somebody else."

As of writing, Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet have not revealed the status of their relationship.