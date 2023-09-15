"This disqualifies him": Vivek Ramaswamy and Jake Paul TikTok dance video sparks hilarious reactions online

American entrepreneur and presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy sparked hilarious reactions online after a video of him dancing with professional boxer Jake Paul went viral on social media. On September 13, 26-year-old Paul took to his TikTok handle to share a video of himself dancing with the 38-year-old personality while urging other politicians to join social media to "connect with Gen Z and millennials."

As per the news outlet Daily Dot, Jake Paul wrote:

“Getting Vivek on TikTok because I believe our politicians of the future should connect with gen z and milennials on social where we all live and breathe. Its bizarre that in this day and age our presidents have no connection with us via social. Only the occasional tweets.”

Vivek Ramaswamy, who revealed that he changed his mind about TikTok after meeting Jake Paul, has now become the first Republican presidential candidate to sign up on the social media platform. In his first video, he said:

“We’re in this to reach young people, to energize young people. And to do that, we can’t just hide. And so yes, I’m officially on TikTok. We’re going to be on here a lot. You can’t play in the game and then not play in the game, so we’re here.”

However, the video sparked hilarious reactions online, with one of them commenting:

X users react to Jake Paul and Vivek Ramaswamy's dance video

After the video of Vivek Ramaswamy and Jake Paul dancing and urging other politicians to join social media went viral, X users reacted hilariously. Several users mocked the presidential hopeful for his antics, with one suggesting him to contest for the "CEO of Disney" in 2024.

Others mocked the duo for producing "cringe" and "embarrassing" content on social media.

On September 14, Vivek Ramaswamy took to his X handle to announce that he spent time with Jake Paul who convinced him to join TikTok.

"Yes, kids under age 16 shouldn’t be using it, but the fact is that many young voters are & we’re not going to change this country without winning. We can’t just talk about the importance of the GOP 'reaching young voters' while hiding in our own echo chambers."

In February 2023, Ramaswamy called TikTok a “national security concern” and urged people to consider a ban on it.

“It is a Trojan horse for data collection in the United States."

Moreover, he accused China of propagating “digital fentanyl via TikTok.” In May 2023, Ramaswamy expressed support for a plan to increase the voting age from 18 to 25, except for younger people who have served at least six months in the military or as a first responder, or who have passed the same exam as those seeking naturalization.

“When you attach greater value to the act, we will see more 18-to-25-year-olds actually vote than do now."

Vivek Ramaswamy's idea received severe backlash, with some people comparing it to literacy tests and other Jim Crow legislation that historically aimed to limit the voting rights of African-American citizens.