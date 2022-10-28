New poster of The First Responders shows Kim Rae-Won, Son Ho-Jun and Gong Seung-Yeon in a new light

SBS' upcoming K-drama, The First Responders, airing on November 12, has dropped its latest character posters showing Kim Rae-Won, Son Ho-Jun and Gong Seung-Yeon as first responders at the scene of an accident

The First Responders is an action-thriller K-drama about members of the police force, fire department, and paramedic squad. It tells anecdotes from the services of these selfless individuals as they work together to save their community in times of crisis, even if it requires putting their own life at stake.

The show stars Kim Rae-won, Son Ho-jun, and Gong Seung-yeon. The three stars belong to three different departments, i.e. the police, firefighters and paramedic squad, and due to their continued professional collaboration, they develop a bond that goes beyond work.

Due to the star-studded ensemble, fans are eager to find out how the tales of bravery will be brought to life.

“Once I bite, I’ll catch it no matter what”: Kim Rae-won to portray legendary police officer in The First Responders

The First Responders promises to depict the story of bravehearts who are the first people to come to the rescue in all kinds of accidents.

Portraying the character of the legendary police officer is Kim Rae-won, who plays Inspector Jin Ho-gae of the 8th Investigation Squad at Taewon Police Station, displaying his conviction as the investigator with the record for the greatest arrest rate in the poster. He is an officer who is committed to his job and will solve even the smallest of crimes.

Jin Ho-gae's slogan, "Once I bite, I'll capture it no matter what," along with nicknames "Jindo dog, crazy dog, mongrel, etc.," are written on his left side, adding to the appeal of his eccentric character.

Son Ho-jun, who assumes the role of fireman Bong Do-jin at the Taewon Fire Station, portrays the character with an expression that is bold and powerful, which expresses his profound perseverance.

The image of Bong Do-jin dressed in turnout gear and striking an assertive attitude, together with the inscription that says "Firefighters are flame-retardant, therefore we don't catch fire," raises the viewers' level of interest in his actions at the site of an emergency involving a fire.

As the paramedic Song Seol at the Taewon Fire Station, Gong Seung-yeon demonstrates her amazing dedication by carrying a radio. Song Seol's resolute attitude and kind expression portray the resolute thinking of a paramedic who doesn't overlook even the smallest harm.

Further, the text reads, "I promise! I will come to work on time and leave work alive," Song Seol shows her resolve to get to the site of the accident as soon as possible.

Opining on the show, the production team stated:

“The character posters capture the individual charms of police officer Jin Ho Gae, firefighter Bong Do Jin, and paramedic Song Seol, whose hearts beat for the sake of others. In the First Responders, the synergy between the three will be explosive.”

SBS' The First Responders will air on November 12.

