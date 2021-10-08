Police University ending explained: Kang-hee graduates without Sun-ho, who takes responsibility for illegal hacking

In the finale episode of Police University, Sun-ho decided to take responsibility for hacking illegally to steal money the first time around. He had done it to save his father's life and fund his brother's college education.

Over the show, however, he realized that he would not be able to be a part of the police force or continue his relationship with Kang-hee (Krystal) with this hanging over his head. So he dropped out of the university and got into hacking again.

This time, he did not steal money but instead shut down multiple online gambling portals. He did this as a payback for the time he had diverted an investigation and caused the failure of a critical operation. This time, he helped the police shut down sites that they had trouble tracking down with his hacking.

Once done, he also confessed to his crime in the police station. However, with just his confession, no action could be taken against Sun-ho. Instead, he was asked to help formulate a tracking program to help cops investigate similar cases. He did not get any jail time, and his record was also clean.

Why did Sun-ho not graduate with Kang-hee and others in Police University, episode 16?

However, once a student drops out of Police University, they are out forever and cannot reapply. It was Professor Dong-man who found a loophole in the university's rule book to give his junior and mentee another chance.

He also used the help of the new principal of the university, Hyeok-pil, to give Sun-ho another shot.

The two realized that they could cancel Sun-ho's admission to give him another opportunity. However, Sun-ho did not take it up. He helped his father pay back the loan he had taken out to pay back the money Sun-ho had stolen.

Sun-ho's brother also returned from the army in the Police University finale, and the family returned to a stable condition.

It took Sun-ho years before he could reapply and enter the Police University. Hence, he was unable to graduate with his other friends and batchmates.

He joined Police University when Kang-hee was in her final year. He had kept it from his friends and her, surprising them by appearing at the university along with other new students.

He ended up as Kang-hee's junior but was grateful to get another chance at making his dream come true.

The finale of Police University also brought Kang-hee and Sun-ho together. As he promised in the previous episode, he met her at the park where Kang-hee had waited for her mother.

The two were reunited after Sun-ho dealt with his guilt over illegal hacking in the past.

That left Sun-ho to deal with one final person — Dong-man, who managed to get the former back in Police University.

Now, he had to wait for Sun-ho to graduate before the two could officially partner up and investigate cases. While Dong-man is not a very patient man, the two were ecstatic about the possibility.

Edited by Ravi Iyer