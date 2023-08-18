“If she was smart? She’ll sell it”: Fans share hilarious reactions after Drake gifts concertgoer a Birkin bag

Drake has been trending on the internet again, not just for his tour, It's All A Blur, but for what happened in one of the LA concerts. The God's Plan rapper was performing at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California, this Wednesday. On August 16, 2023, Drake was seen giving a fan in the front row, what looked like a pink Birkin bag.

According to Page Six, the fan's decision of getting the front-row ticket definitely paid off. A decent Birkin bag could be thousands of dollars in value and the gesture had the crowd swooning.

Netizen talks about Drake gifting a Berkins bag to a fan at the concert. (Image via Instagram/@theneighborhoodtalk)

After user @designer.ave posted the video on TikTok, many fans sent in their reactions to Drake's interaction with the lucky fan. One fan commented under the Neighborhood Talk's Instagram covering the news, saying,

"If she was smart ? She’ll sell it 🤣"

Drake gives away fan a pink Birkin Bag at his LA Concert

People were amazed at the recent Drake concert on his LA leg this Wednesday. According to TMZ, the crowd erupted in cheers as the On BS rapper walked up to the edge of the stage and handed a lucky fan a Birkin bag.

The bag looked like the Birkin 30 in Epsom or Togo leather, as per the outlet, which could sell at a price up to $30,000.

After Rich Flex singer made the big gesture, he shouted to the crowd,

"Drake ain’t cheap."

The crowd took the entire encounter very well as they excitedly cheered for the Canadian rapper. Many people took videos of the incident to capture the memorable tour moment.

One of them was a handbag connoisseur who posted the video online with the caption,

"His show tonight at the Forum in LA [ heart-eyes emoji] But why wasnt it me lmao."

The One Dance rapper also had concerns for the fans so he talked into the mic, saying, "Make sure she has security on the way out."

The purse could start a riot much like the ones for a baseball from a home-run hit even if it was given by the artist himself. According to Page Six, Drake (Champagne Papi) made sure the person was escorted out with proper security at the end.

The fan said,

"can we talk about how he made sure the girl got security out the show to her car!?! the consideration this man has!!"

The action of giving a Birkin bag reminded fans of the Jimmy Cooks rapper's interview with Hollywood Life, where he stated that he's been collecting Birkin Bags to present them to "the woman I end up with."

Fan reactions to the rapper's expensive gift-giving

Many fans reacted to the unique gesture of the In My Feelings rapper gifting a Birkin bag to a fan instead of the usual gifts that fans throw on the stage at the end of the concerts.

One fan commented,

"Omg can u imagine not only getting a free Birkin, but getting a free Birkin from Drake."

Another netizen referred to the Canadian rapper's Child's Play lyrics, saying,

"I give Chanel out like a hug’ so is this a kiss? [crying emoji]"

The Birkin incident was not the only surprising thing that happened at the concert. The rapper's father, Dennis Graham, threw a giant bra at his son, the Fair Trade rapper performing on stage. There was a note attached to the garment saying,

"Dad's wishing 'BIG' things for you, I love you and making sure you're breastfed correctly!!!😂"

There has been a trend going on at the Champagne Papi rapper's concert of throwing bras at the artist after a woman named Veronica Correia got a modeling opportunity after throwing her 36 G-sized bra at the rapper on tour in June.

Drake's It's All A Blur concert is still going on and will conclude on October 9, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio.