Jake Paul says he wants to quit social media and "restart" again

The multi-talented Jake Paul recently revealed that he wants to delete all of his social media accounts and start from scratch after a couple of years.

Jake Paul is a highly-celebrated internet personality who has managed to achieve in 24 years what most people fail to accomplish in an entire lifetime. From playing the role of Dirk Mann on Disney Channel's Bizaardvark series to getting inside a ring against professional fighters from the UFC, Jake Paul has been successful in various fields.

Additionally, the American internet personality is also an extremely successful YouTuber with more than 20 million subscribers on his channel. On top of that, a follower count of almost 15 million on Instagram further secures Jake's role as a social media influencer.

Jake Paul talks about his future goal

Having been fairly successful in his professional life, Jake Paul was recently asked whether there's something that he still "wishes to conquer" and if so, then why hadn't he started it yet.

In response to this, Jake Paul quickly acknowledged with a "great question" as he could be clearly seen thinking about his reply. Jake began his response with his present goals regarding the growth of his personal brand. He also went on to mention how serious he is about his boxing career.

Before stating his future plans goals, Jake Paul clarified that all his present goals regarding the growth of his personal brand as well as his boxing career are for the next couple of years.

Jake went on to state that after a couple of years, he intends to delete all of his social media accounts and go "completely rogue." He added:

"It's kinda crazy, I don't think I have ever talked about this, but I wanna act like I am starting from nothing again and maybe invest like $25,000 into myself and see if I can create a multi-million dollar company and start from scratch."

He went on to talk about what kind of company or project he would be looking to create once he finally reaches that stage in a couple of years. Jake stated:

"Sort of challenge myself to have like a product, a consumer product or some sort of tech software startup and see if I can turn into a billion dollar company. I know it sounds crazy but I just think it would be super interesting to document the whole entire process to see if I fail or to see if I succeed."

With that said, it would indeed be interesting to see Jake Paul dive into a new startup and work his way all the way to the top from scratch.