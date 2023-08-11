What did Mario say about Tory Lanez? Singer's letter of support for Tory Lanez goes viral, sparks online backlash

American singer Mario was slammed online after his support letter for now-controversial Canadian rapper Tory Lanez went viral. On August 8, 31-year-old Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion at Kylie Jenner's party in 2020. Since then, several social media users have chosen sides between Lanez and Stallion.

Recently, it was reported that Australian rapper Iggy Azalea has offered support to Tory by writing a letter to the judge. Now, a letter written by singer Mario in support of The Color Violet's singer has come to the limelight, where he claimed that he has "never seen Tory act out of character in a manner to hurt someone."

He began the lengthy letter by pointing out that he has been friends with Tory Lanez for over seven years and both of them come from humble beginnings. Mario then claimed that Lanez "deeply cares about his family" and is a "standup person," before adding he is "passionate about life, responsibility, and helping others realize their potential."

"I have watched Tory struggle as an independent artist against a system that tried to oppress him because of his hard work and drive. His success in that realm says more about his work ethic and character than I ever could."

Mario then spoke about the time Tory became a father and what he wanted to leave for his child one day. He then hoped that the Say It singer gets to spend "the most formative years of his life" with his child.

"The situation at hand comes as a surprise to so many of us who know Tory personally. I have never seen Tory act out of character in a manner to hurt someone. We've spoken on the phone many times and prayed with each other. All I can ask and pray for is that he and his son are treated fairly."

Internet reacts to Mario's viral letter in support of Tory Lanez

After Mario's letter supporting Tory Lanez before he was sentenced to 10 years in prison went viral, the Internet was furious. Several users slammed the How Do I Breathe singer for lending support to Lanez in treating black women violently. Others were shocked and demanded other names supporting Lanez to be released, and urged Mario to be jailed for his letter.

Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was convicted in December 2022 of three crimes linked to the gunshot that wounded Megan Thee Stallion's foot.

Prosecutors had asked that the Canadian rapper, who is 30 years old, be given 13 years in jail. Lanez's lawyers had asked for probation and an in-patient drug treatment program to help the musician deal with his drinking, which they say he got as a way to deal with traumatic events in his youth.

Lanez has been in county jail since December 2022, when he was found guilty of a crime.