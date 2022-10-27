After a video of OMEGA X's CEO physically and verbally abusing the band surfaced online, K-netizens have been reacting with shock to the incident. As they expressed their concern for the band members, they also criticized the CEO for not doing her job well and for making the boys feel pressured.

On October 24, 2022, SBS released a video which allegedly showed the OMEGA X CEO hitting the members during their world tour. Before the video was posted online, a fan who witnessed the mistretament of the VAMOS singers, shared the actual event.

According to the statement, the witness was waiting for their Uber ride when they saw OMEGA X agency's CEO hitting the band members. The witness added:

"My hand was shaking so hard I didn't know what to do. They were hit just in front of me, but I couldn't do anything."

Several audios also indicate that the CEO verbally abused and screamed at the members.

#PROTECTOMEGAX #OMEGA_X TW/ verbal, physical abuseI translated the video that SBS released showing CEO Kang verbally and physically abusing Omega X members especially in this video the victim is Kim Jaehan. TW/ verbal, physical abuseI translated the video that SBS released showing CEO Kang verbally and physically abusing Omega X members especially in this video the victim is Kim Jaehan.#PROTECTOMEGAX #OMEGA_X https://t.co/mLs3jteY3V

In the video, CEO Kang can seen screaming at Jaehan, who is sitting on the floor, and the singer also seems to be having a panic attack. After ignoring this, Kang continued to verbally abuse and scream at the 11 members.

Needless to say, the incident has shocked netizens who were left deeply disturbed after they watched the video.

Fans come together to support OMEGA X after facing abuse from agency's CEO

OMEGA X was not only harassed by their CEO, but they were also left behind in LA. Stranded in a foreign country by their staff, they had to travel back to South Korea by themselves.

ceci⁷(Hiatus! but will be back :) @naevisbk #오메가엑스_옆에_있을게 I am not a fan of OmegaX but I will stand with them and protect them because I don't want to see anyone to suffer like this. Kidols already go thru so much... This is a time where all kpop stans should unite, please #StandWithOmegaX I am not a fan of OmegaX but I will stand with them and protect them because I don't want to see anyone to suffer like this. Kidols already go thru so much... This is a time where all kpop stans should unite, please #StandWithOmegaX #오메가엑스_옆에_있을게

According to SBS news, the management canceled the tickets and left the members and their managers following CEO Kang's heated streak. Luckily, they were able to return to Korea safely.

However, the fans of the group are outraged with their ill treatment, and are sharing comforting messages to the K-pop group through social media.

Candace @Vcandi10 Not OmegaX fan but a friend of mine works at the hotel they are staying at in LA shared info with me. I won't disclose the hotel name but my friend told me the hotel had to deal with a lot of drama because of the lady. The lady was very crazy and hostile. #PROTECTOMEGAX Not OmegaX fan but a friend of mine works at the hotel they are staying at in LA shared info with me. I won't disclose the hotel name but my friend told me the hotel had to deal with a lot of drama because of the lady. The lady was very crazy and hostile. #PROTECTOMEGAX

In an online community, fans wondered why Kang set up the agency if she can't handle the work that came with it.

While some wrote how the boys need to leave the agency as soon as possible, one fan said that that CEO Kang was abusing her power. Many indicated that the CEO was taking her anger on the boys, and the things she said were so hurtful.

Sadly, the CEO does not regret her actions and denies that her actions were abusive. In a call with SBS, she asked them to track down the person who uploaded the video and did not show any signs of remorse.

Ironically, she also said that she has always cared for the boys, and no agency could manage the group so well.

The 11-member group made their debut in 2021 under Spire Entertainment. OMEGA X consists of Jaehan, Hwichan, Sebin, Hangyeom, Taedong, Xen, Jehyun, Kevin, Junghoon, Hyuk and Yechan.

