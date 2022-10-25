OMEGA X controversy gains attention as members' friends call out abuse by agency’s CEO publicly

SPECTRUM’s Dongkyu and SNUPER’s leader Taewoong, two close friends of OMEGA X’s Jaehan and Sebin recently called out SPIRE Entertainment’s abuse towards the group.

The K-pop fandom has been in an uproar since October 23, when Twitter user @hwi 418 posted an audio recording of the agency's CEO, Kang Seong-hee, verbally and physically abusing OMEGA X. More stories and videos regarding the abuse have spread on the internet too.

SBS News shared a clip of OMEGA X's Jaehan who was seen having a panic attack and the CEO yelled at him: "Stand up. Stop being a K-pop idol if you're always sick like this."



DANG! These boys deserve better protection from this kind of CEO!

These boys deserve better protection from this kind of CEO!

The company stated that the conversation occurred because the group and the CEO were agitated after discussing their difficulties. It also stated that they were "airing their grievances against one another" and expressed regret for the inconvenience.

Close friends and a colleague of the group, however, made public statements that corroborated netizens' stories and contradicted the agency's statement, implying that it was constant abuse.

“You’re the one who’s an anti-fan”: SPECTRUM’s Dongkyu and other friends speak up about abuse faced by OMEGA X

OMEGA X completed their first world tour CONNECT: Don't Give Up in the United States on October 22, 2022. While they created unforgettable memories with fans on stage, the group was abused behind closed doors by SPIRE Entertainment and CEO Kang Seong-hee. The incident even made headlines just a day after their last concert.

OMEGA X’s Jaehan promoted with Dongkyu in a group called SPECTRUM. Though the group disbanded in 2020 due to the pandemic, the two remained close, with him recently calling out SPIRE Entertainment's lies about not abusing OMEGA X.

Dongkyu shared a screenshot of a now-viral SBS News video depicting the alleged physical and verbal abuse of the VAMOS group. The caption on the video read:

Q: A witness video of the assault was posted on social media?

A: If you trace the person who uploaded the video on social media, that that person is anti-company

kai🏹💙



I translated the video that SBS released showing CEO Kang verbally and physically abusing Omega X members especially in this video the victim is Kim Jaehan.



I translated the video that SBS released showing CEO Kang verbally and physically abusing Omega X members especially in this video the victim is Kim Jaehan.

In response to the company’s answer, Dongkyu wrote on his Instagram story:

"You're the one who is the anti-fan. I won't write curses here because I already [cursed] a lot with my voice. You dared to [touch] my brother? How dare a person like you…”

Former group SPECTRUM's member Dongkyu's Instagram story (Instagram/rooftree._)

Meanwhile, SNUPER’s leader Taewoong, a close friend of OMEGA X’s member Sebin, openly posted an Instagram story in support of the group with the viral hashtag #PROTEXTOMEGAX. Sebin is a member of the six-member group SNUPER, which is currently inactive due to four of its members serving in the military.

SNUPER leader Taewoong's Instagram story (Image via Instagram/taew__ng

Not just friends, but even a colleague, Edward Avila, spoke up about their experience with the group and CEO Kang. Avila is a beauty guru, artist, and internet personality who previously worked with the group on two music videos.

Avila stated that when CEO Kang entered the room during filming, he "had the strangest feeling." He later reposted the viral video of the CEO abusing her, calling her "insane."

𝒆𝒍𝒆𝒏𝒂



YouTuber Edward Avila, who has worked with OMEGA X for a few of his videos in the past has confirmed that the CEO is a female.

In recent news, netizens were shocked to find out that OMEGA X allegedly paid for their return airline tickets back home with their personal funds. SBS News reported the agency staff canceled their tickets and purposely left them behind, on October 23, 2022.

Other staff were reported to have left for South Korea. The allegations have been denied by the company.

Omega X World Wide



As a result, it is reported that some members purchased air tickets at their own expense with the help of their parents in Korea and went home.



naver.me/5wH4GtZd



OMEGA X is on his way home with there own money. As a result, it is reported that some members purchased air tickets at their own expense with the help of their parents in Korea and went home.

SBS News also reported that the police were called twice to the K-pop group's hotel after CEO Kang caused a commotion by repeatedly knocking on the doors of the members' rooms.

