After multiple allegations against OMEGA X’s agency for mistreating its idols, the agency has finally issued a formal statement in response. The most recent allegations against the agency are that of violence by the CEO towards the idols.

On October 23, a fan of the first generation K-Pop boy band posted on Twitter that they witnessed the CEO of the group's agency striking the members of the band after the band performed at their concert in Los Angeles. The fan also shared an audio tape showing the CEO of the agency publicly shouting at the idols and also allegedly using force against them.

#omegax @OmegaX_members @OmegaX_official hi, so i'm not a fan of omega x and i don't know them well but i would like to talk about something my mom told me about what happened yesterday at the airport. idk if i can talk about this here but i think it's important to do so hi, so i'm not a fan of omega x and i don't know them well but i would like to talk about something my mom told me about what happened yesterday at the airport. idk if i can talk about this here but i think it's important to do so#omegax @OmegaX_members @OmegaX_official

유채 @hwi_418 얘들아 우리 밖에서 음식 시킨 거 우버 기다리고 있는데

애들 회사 대표님이 애들 때리는 거 봤어

진짜로 손이 너무 떨려서 어떻게 해야 될지 모르겠어 애들이 눈앞에서 맞고 있는데 아무것도 못해 얘들아 우리 밖에서 음식 시킨 거 우버 기다리고 있는데 애들 회사 대표님이 애들 때리는 거 봤어진짜로 손이 너무 떨려서 어떻게 해야 될지 모르겠어 애들이 눈앞에서 맞고 있는데 아무것도 못해 https://t.co/vJEqNPzx5n

In a statement, the agency apologized to the fans and explained the situation which had led to a misunderstanding between the members and the team.

On Monday, October 24, SPIRE Entertainment released its official press statement which addressed the accusations against the CEO for using violence against the idol members and also against the company for repeated mistreatment.

In a statement, the agency apologized to fans of the group for causing such grave concerns, saying:

“ Hello. This is SPIRE Entertainment, the agency of boy group OMEGA X. First, we bow our heads in deep apology for having caused concern through this unpleasant news.”

The statement went on to address the allegations and detail out the events that occurred:

“OMEGA X wrapped up their first world tour “CONNECT : Don’t give up” with their LA concert in the United States on October 22 (local time). The incident that has caused a controversy after being revealed on social media occurred after a meal that took place after the end of the tour, which started on September 16 in Mexico’s Guadalajara and lasted over a month until their LA concert in the United States.”

The agency went on to further explain how the disagreement arose:

“At the time, having completed the tour, the OMEGA X members and the agency were talking about how hard they had respectively worked up until then, in order to make plans for the future. In the process, they wound up airing their grievances against one another, and as they became worked up due to their emotions, they began raising their voices."

Explaining the situation and offering the fans a clear idea of the circumstances under which the incident occurred, the agency went on to reveal:

“The conversation continued even after the meal, but by continuing their discussions, the members and the agency have currently resolved all their misunderstandings, and they ended the conversation by saying that they wanted to move forward while being considerate of each other.”

The agency further shared the journey of the entire team through the group’s international concert tours and the incredible memories they made as a team. The label also expressed its regret at the fact that the tour ended on a bitter note due to unresolved disagreements.

SPIRE concluded its statement by apologizing to fans again and thanking them for their love and support for the K-Pop group:

“Once again, our agency would like to take this opportunity to thank the fans who give this much love to OMEGA X. Just as their group’s name bears the meaning “From the first time we meet our fans to the final moment in which we achieve our dreams, we will realize a wide array of values,” our agency will protect the values created by OMEGA X and their fans up until the very end.”

OMEGA X is an eleven membered K-Pop boy band that celebrated its first anniversary in June this year.

