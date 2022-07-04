Weekly Playlist: 10 B-Side tracks to celebrate OMEGA X’s 1st Anniversary

OMEGA X, the first boy group under SPIRE Entertainment, made its debut on June 30, 2021. Bringing in members from different circumstances, the 11-member group had a huge impact on fans worldwide, making them 2022’s Seoul Music Awards' Rookie of the Year. With back-to-back riveting singles and a strong discography, OMEGA X stands out as one of the most promising acts in the fourth generation.

With the group celebrating its first anniversary on June 30, SKPOP decided to bring you a playlist of OMEGA X’s handpicked b-sides to tune in and enjoy the occasion.

YOUNGER, 12.24, and other Omega X B-side tracks for us to enjoy

1) BAILA CON OX

BAILA CON OX is one of the best b-sides representing the group’s bold colors. The group continues with its brand “OX” and the inclusion of Spanish names and expressions by naming the track BAILA CON OX meaning “Dance with OX”. The pre-chorus lyrics read,

“What you waitin' for? It's time, Come out and let's get crazy.”

The group calls out to the listeners to join them and vibe to the rhythm. With an addictive chorus and powerful instrumentals, the track is an instant favorite. Adding to the catchy lyrics, the repetitive lines get us hooked to the song and make us sing along while partying hard to the music.

The song was accompanied by a performance video featuring members of Omega X on the shores of Busan, nailing their hard-hitting choreography with swag. Make sure to check it out!

2) BINARY STAR

“Maybe we have found each other among countless other stars/ Cause we need each other.”

BINARY STAR is a track from their most recent full album, Story Written in Music. The group known for their heavy singles also sweep hearts with their melodies, and one among them is BINARY STAR. The song’s name itself has a beautiful meaning as it’s named after the astronomy term meaning “a system of two stars in which one star revolves around the other or both revolve round a common centre.”

The lyrics are as beautiful as the name as the members extend their hands to us, making us feel comfortable with their mellow vocals and harmonious chorus. The track sounds even more special with one of the members, Jaehan participating in the lyrics. In a world where we get lost almost every time, it is important to find solace and this song is a go-to song.

3) AIRPLANE

AIRPLANE is a mild pop track that is refreshing to listen to in your playlist. Written and performed by Omega X members Hangyeom, Jaehan and Ye Chan, the song’s lyrics metaphorically refer to leaving the worries behind and flying high around the world. Ye Chan begins the song with the following line as the members invite us aboard OMEGA X’s AIRPLANE,

“Baby, we gon’ fly high to the sky.”

Just like Aladdin's magic carpet ride, listeners get to relax and enjoy the smooth verses and mild instrumentation. Though the song tends to follow the usual pattern of a pop b-side, the track’s simplicity puts us at ease and allows us to enjoy the track right away.

4) BOUNCE WITH ME

If you are a fan of OMEGA X’s domineering sound and raspy rap verses, then BOUNCE WITH ME is definitely your pick. The song definitely sounds pompous from the very beginning with its intense electro-pop instrumentation and synths. Adding to the dramatic sound, the group sounds confident while approaching their love interest. The lyrics go,

“If I want it, if you want it we gotta go get them.”

The members’ striking charms enchant listeners as the rap dominant song gives space for the rappers to shine during the verses and lets the vocalists of the group score harmonizing in the pre-chorus and chorus. The best part of the song is definitely the climax where the song drops after a group chant for the dance break. The intense instrumentation just gets you all hyped and soon you will find yourself bobbing your head to the tune.

5) LIAR

LIAR is another beautiful melody from the group’s second mini album LOVE ME LIKE. The song begins with gentle guitar stringing and continues to sound fresh with the members soothing vocals. As vocalists, the members kindle the emotions of listeners with their emotive vocals.

It becomes really hard to differentiate between the vocalists and rappers of the group as the rap line equally stuns us with their serene vocals. The mellifluous track brings out a melancholic narrative as the lyrics express the grief of a person missing someone special. With comforting verses and harmonious chorus, the song just sounds ethereal as a tear jerker with its empathetic lyrics in our playlist.

6) 12.24

“Ma babe how you doin’ / where and what do I do/ Oh I wanna know u doin’ alright.”

Most of the songs from the mini album LOVE ME LIKE explore the members’ vocal performances. 12.24 is one such sweet love song that is close to the fans. The song was performed prior to the release in the group’s first fan meeting “PRESENT”, making fans anticipate the release of the studio version. The song made it to the mini album tracklist.

Accompanying the sweet vocals of the members, the song has a personal touch as its lyrics are penned in an intimate way as a lover would write a letter to a loved one enquiring about their whereabouts. The name of the track refers to the date December 24, indicating that the protagonist had written the song on Christmas Eve. The song will definitely be a heartwarming track in your playlist.

7) DANCE WITH YOU

“One summer night dance with you, Oh I just wanna dance with you.”

DANCE WITH YOU is a breezy summer bop with a fresh and catchy tune to it. As the name of the song suggests, the track is peppy and romantic. The boys invite us to join them for a dance without caring too much about what is ahead of us. “Ain’t nobody can tell us what to do” sings Sebin giving us space to pause our worries for a moment and enjoy the rhythm.

The song is so light and catchy that you can't help but vibe along while imagining yourself enjoying a pleasant sunset near a beach. Undeniably, this is definitely a track to be added to your summer party playlist.

8) OMEGA X

OMEGA X is a bop from their debut mini album VAMOS. The song, named after the group, is a solid EDM tack with a fearless narrative of how huge and fierce the group is going to be. Being a group with a unique debut story and a lot of potential, OMEGA X only aimed for greater success and proved to be one of the strongest groups in the fourth generation.

"I'm a worldwide, y'all already know/ I'mma gon' ride show, continue after the show/ Step on it never stop/ Yeah, I know that you're lookin' at me"

Now, looking back, we can’t agree more when the chorus goes, “All eyes on O.X.” Besides the courageous lyrics, the gritty music represents the bustling energy of the members. The repetitive chorus becomes more of a tagline for the group and you will soon find yourself chanting along with the members whenever the beat drops. On the whole, the entire song is so addictive that it instantly gets into your head after the very first listen.

9) DRY FLOWER

DRY FLOWER is certainly one of the most heartwarming b-side tracks from the group with its metaphors and melodious vocals. The track is another work from the group as members Hangyeom, Haechan and Ye Chan got to participate in writing the lyrics. The song genuinely touches our hearts by being humane both sonically and verbally. OMEGA X itself is a testimony of the written lines, standing strong against the trials and making a name for themselves.

The lyrics are beautifully penned by metaphorically connecting the tough times to a dry flower that is on the edge of burning. The group sings the lyrics as the members embrace their own journey as artists,

“I dance with no expression, we will never give up till we bloom again.”

The lyrics also encourage us to not give up and be consistent until things turn right. In better words, the song is similar to the gentle caress that we all need after a rough day.

10) YOUNGER

YOUNGER is definitely one of the songs that is close to the hearts of both the group and their fans (FOR X). The song, performed as the final track in the group’s debut stage, still kindles many emotions among fans as we get to reminisce how far the members have come to become OMEGA X. The lyrics written by members Jaehan, Hangyeom, Sebin, Junghoon, Hwichan and Jehyun reflect on the members’ good old days as children with big dreams.

"I miss the old days with big dreams/ Bold and brave/ When I used to think/ The world is mine/ Our younger selves."

The verses express how candid life was when we were younger. The first half of the song goes about recollecting fond memories and the members sharing their urge to achieve their dreams,

“Our dreams bigger than anything else/ Believing they were everlasting”.

Though the chorus talks about the craving to go back, the second verse spreads hope with Hangyeom and Jehyun singing,

“Don't mind the scars from waves/ Follow the dream's outline, reachable by hand”.

This time despite the odds, the members as one are ready to strive hard to make their dreams come true along with FOR X (fans). The lyrics further read,

“Will the faded, abandoned dream come to me again?/ With you, who shines brighter than anyone else.”

OMEGA X Anniversary Special VLive (Image via Twitter/@OmegaX_official)

With a strong discography and an inspiring debut story, the act stands out as an example of hard work and dedication. Hope this playlist helped you to have a glimpse on what OMEGA X is! We know that the best is yet to come.

Wishing OMEGA X the best with their future endeavors!

Make sure to let us know which is your favorite song from the list.

