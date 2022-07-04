5 memorable K-pop girl-group songs covered by boy groups

There has always been a stereotypical difference between the dance styles of K-pop girl groups and boy groups. While girl-group choreographies are considered to be more peppy, sensuous, and lyrical, boy-group choreographies are expected to include stunt-heavy, intense dancing.

Girl-group dances are infamous for being easy; however, it's this simplicity that makes them memorable. Boy groups have a hard time replicating the charm of a girl-group song, but some specific idols have shown the world exactly how to slay girl -roup dance covers.

5 iconic K-pop boy-group dance covers of girl-group songs

1) SEVENTEEN’s medley

The 13-member Pledis Entertainment group SEVENTEEN is known for its synchronized and acrobatic choreography. However, the K-pop band ditched their fierce dance style to perform a dance cover of a medley of girl-group choreographies.

The group performed an energized version of Red Velvet’s Ice Cream Cake, a bubbly version of Girls’ Generation’s Lion Heart, and a portion of GFRIEND’s Rough. The dance cover medley showcased not only the group’s versatility in performance but also their vocal range. This is why they’re known as the cover kings.

2) THE BOYZ’s The Boys

K-pop boy group THE BOYZ performed their namesake song The Boys by Girls’ Generation, at KCON 2018 in Thailand. Giving homage to the monochromatic music video of the song, the group was dressed in white shirts and black pants.

Their dance cover was like no other, with the members adding their own unique flavors to the choreography to better suit their personalitities. Their rendition of The Boys kept the best bits of the original while adding THE BOYZ’s touch to it.

3) Red Carpet

BTOB gave a memorable performance of Red Velvet’s Dumb Dumb on SBS’ Lunar New Year special show called The Boss Is Watching. The Boss Is Watching is an idol reality show where participating groups display their individual talents in front of a panel of judges.

BTOB performed Dumb Dumb, showcasing both their versatility and comedic skills. They were dressed exactly like the Red Velvet members from the music video, right down to the wigs, and even named themselves Red Carpet as an homage to the original group. Their performance was energetic and exciting, drastically different from the original song, making the audience laugh out loud.

4) SM-thing

For the 2014 SMTOWN concert, TVXQ’s Changmin, SHINee’s Minho, Super Junior’s Kyuhyun, and EXO’s Suho came together to perform their own rendition of Girls’ Day’s iconic song Something. They all wore red dresses and wigs and turned on their feminine charm to leave the audience enamored with their performance.

While Changmin, Kyuhyun, and Suho could tap into their gentle side and perform the song with the grace it deserved, it was difficult for Minho to forgo his boy-group image, who danced with strength and passion to a sensuous song.

5) GIRL7

The K-pop group GOT7 ditched their hyper-masculine avatar for a sensuous one when they performed AOA’s song Miniskirt on the last day of their FLY concert in Seoul.

The boys shocked the Aghases in the crowd when they came out in white blouses, red pencil skirts, black stockings, and flowy wigs, introducing themselves as GIRL7. The septet swayed their hips to the beat, making the audience’s heart flutter.

K-pop girl-group covers allow boy groups to try out something new and show a different side of themselves to the fans while also having fun and getting a break from their normal, strenuous routines.

