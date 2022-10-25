"They're being verbally and physically abused by their CEO": OMEGA X’s management leaves them stranded in LA, sparks fan outrage

According to ongoing media reports, OMEGA X’s members were stranded by their management in Los Angeles and had to use their personal funds to return to Korea.
According to an exclusive report by SBS News, OMEGA X’s members and their manager were left to fend for themselves after their management canceled their ticket following a showdown with CEO Kang, post the wrap of their first world tour CONNECT: Don't Give Up.
OMEGA X members and one manager, on the other hand, were able to return to Korea on October 24, rather than the original date of October 23. According to reports, some members had to request money from their parents and friends in order to book flight tickets that cost an average of $675 USD.
In a statement to Korean media outlet SBS, SPIRE Entertainment revealed the cancelation of flights happened days before the abuse incident and was done due to "fans being on the same flight."
Naturally, fans are outraged by this incident and have demanded that OMEGA X's management be held accountable for mistreating the group, which they believe is the result of recent events.
OMEGA X’s fans have demanded better treatment of the group after reports of physical and verbal abuse
“Protect OMEGA X” has taken over worldwide Twitter trends after a video of them being physically and verbally abused by their CEO Kang Seong-hee, or also known as CEO Kang, has gone viral.
The video was leaked online, and K-pop fans were horrified to see the group members' mistreatment. Members can be seen at the beginning of the video standing in the parking lot outside a restaurant in Los Angeles with their CEO, Ms Kang, yelling at them.
The video also shows Member Jaehan collapsing from stress, but this does not stop CEO Kang from verbally abusing and belittling the members, especially Member Jaehan, who had just collapsed.
In fact, in the hotel lobby, CEO Kang continued her abusive behavior towards OMEGA X members, particularly Jaehan, who was visibly sick and tired. CEO Kang can then be seen physically assaulting Jaehan while the other members try to protect him. The video quickly went viral on the internet, infuriating K-pop fans.
Following this, SPIRE Entertainment issued a statement denying any allegations of abuse and assault, but fans were not convinced and demanded that the members be treated better.
Fans have demanded an apology from CEO Kang and the management and take full responsibility for the mistreatment of Jaehan and other members. They are also hoping the members get together and leave the management for a better future.
Fans are also re-sharing previous instances of the company mistreating their artists, such as denying them access to V-live and preventing them from sharing content on social media.
On October 4, another fan revealed that they had seen a woman yell at the members on two separate occasions, leading fans to suspect it was CEO Kang.
Furthermore, after assaulting the members in the hotel lobby, CEO Kang was seen causing a commotion outside their hotel rooms, knocking on their doors and hurling insults.
The situation escalated to the point where she was confronted by hotel security for causing a commotion in the hotel hallway, and local police were dispatched twice to investigate.
OMEGA X members Jaehan and Sebin’s friends retort against CEO Kang and SPIRE Entertainment
Members Jaehan and Sebin’s friends have retorted against CEO Kang and SPIRE Entertainment for abusing their members on multiple occasions before. K-pop group SPECTRUM member Dongkyu stood up for his friend Jaehan, revealing:
“I won’t curse you out here since I’ve already done it a lot vocally”.
K-pop group SNUPER’s leader Taewoong supported his friend Sebin and used the hashtag “Protect OMEGA X”.
Edward Avila, a music artist and social media personality who has previously worked with the group, also shared an anecdote about how CEO Kang yelled at the members in front of her, highlighting the agency's toxic behavior.
No further statements have been made regarding the situation as of writing this article.