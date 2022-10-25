"They're being verbally and physically abused by their CEO": OMEGA X’s management leaves them stranded in LA, sparks fan outrage

According to ongoing media reports, OMEGA X’s members were stranded by their management in Los Angeles and had to use their personal funds to return to Korea.

According to an exclusive report by SBS News, OMEGA X’s members and their manager were left to fend for themselves after their management canceled their ticket following a showdown with CEO Kang, post the wrap of their first world tour CONNECT: Don't Give Up.

OMEGA X members and one manager, on the other hand, were able to return to Korea on October 24, rather than the original date of October 23. According to reports, some members had to request money from their parents and friends in order to book flight tickets that cost an average of $675 USD.

In a statement to Korean media outlet SBS, SPIRE Entertainment revealed the cancelation of flights happened days before the abuse incident and was done due to "fans being on the same flight."

Naturally, fans are outraged by this incident and have demanded that OMEGA X's management be held accountable for mistreating the group, which they believe is the result of recent events.

cass 🫶🏼 PROTECT OMEGA X @hangyecms omega x has been working continuously since their cb in june. their world tour has been a MESS! from being stranded in a foreign country, dealing with stress from flights and most devastatingly, they’re being verbally and physically abused by their ceo. please #PROTECTOMEGAX omega x has been working continuously since their cb in june. their world tour has been a MESS! from being stranded in a foreign country, dealing with stress from flights and most devastatingly, they’re being verbally and physically abused by their ceo. please #PROTECTOMEGAX

OMEGA X’s fans have demanded better treatment of the group after reports of physical and verbal abuse

“Protect OMEGA X” has taken over worldwide Twitter trends after a video of them being physically and verbally abused by their CEO Kang Seong-hee, or also known as CEO Kang, has gone viral.

The video was leaked online, and K-pop fans were horrified to see the group members' mistreatment. Members can be seen at the beginning of the video standing in the parking lot outside a restaurant in Los Angeles with their CEO, Ms Kang, yelling at them.

The video also shows Member Jaehan collapsing from stress, but this does not stop CEO Kang from verbally abusing and belittling the members, especially Member Jaehan, who had just collapsed.

In fact, in the hotel lobby, CEO Kang continued her abusive behavior towards OMEGA X members, particularly Jaehan, who was visibly sick and tired. CEO Kang can then be seen physically assaulting Jaehan while the other members try to protect him. The video quickly went viral on the internet, infuriating K-pop fans.

Following this, SPIRE Entertainment issued a statement denying any allegations of abuse and assault, but fans were not convinced and demanded that the members be treated better.

blankie 🖍🧑‍🚀 @blankp_0 I can't believe Omega X is being treated like this it's horrendous and not to mention the company's apology sounded so half-assed. #OMEGAX #PROTECTOMEGAX I hope they are safe and well in Korea right now; being stranded in a foreign country must've been scary #omegaxdeservesbetter I can't believe Omega X is being treated like this it's horrendous and not to mention the company's apology sounded so half-assed.#OMEGAX #PROTECTOMEGAX I hope they are safe and well in Korea right now; being stranded in a foreign country must've been scary #omegaxdeservesbetter

Fans have demanded an apology from CEO Kang and the management and take full responsibility for the mistreatment of Jaehan and other members. They are also hoping the members get together and leave the management for a better future.

きくしー⭐️ #PROTECTOMEGAX Don't Give Up 🙏 @kixidoll



#HearOmegaXVoice #PROTECTOMEGAX #JailCEOKang #OMEGA_X twitter.com/balloon_wanted… 파룬 @balloon_wanted



All 11 members of OMEGA X and their manager have boarded a flight to return home to Korea today



(cont'd)



v.daum.net/v/202210251039… #Update : SBS shares OMEGA X have recently purchased flights through their own financial means without the help of their agencyAll 11 members of OMEGA X and their manager have boarded a flight to return home to Korea today(cont'd) #Update: SBS shares OMEGA X have recently purchased flights through their own financial means without the help of their agencyAll 11 members of OMEGA X and their manager have boarded a flight to return home to Korea today(cont'd)v.daum.net/v/202210251039… Seriously crying for these boys!! I wish we could have helped get them flights & whatever they needed. This is too messed up! I hope their manager was actually taking care of them while they were stranded... They need rest. Seriously crying for these boys!! I wish we could have helped get them flights & whatever they needed. This is too messed up! I hope their manager was actually taking care of them while they were stranded... They need rest.#HearOmegaXVoice #PROTECTOMEGAX #JailCEOKang #OMEGA_X twitter.com/balloon_wanted…

🌸 @y0seobs pannatic @pannatic



pannative.blogspot.com/2022/10/omega-…

#OmegaX #오메가엑스 Omega X is reported to have purchased flight tickets with their own money after the CEO canceled their tickets +Reports say the LA Police were dispatched twice because of the fuss CEO Kang made Omega X is reported to have purchased flight tickets with their own money after the CEO canceled their tickets +Reports say the LA Police were dispatched twice because of the fuss CEO Kang madepannative.blogspot.com/2022/10/omega-…#OmegaX #오메가엑스 https://t.co/WxodCM3tfG omega x's company ceo really had the nerve to release a statement saying the abuse accusations were a misunderstanding and then proceeds to leave them all stranded in a foreign land... I really hope they can get help and leave together for another company twitter.com/pannatic/statu… omega x's company ceo really had the nerve to release a statement saying the abuse accusations were a misunderstanding and then proceeds to leave them all stranded in a foreign land... I really hope they can get help and leave together for another company twitter.com/pannatic/statu…

Fans are also re-sharing previous instances of the company mistreating their artists, such as denying them access to V-live and preventing them from sharing content on social media.

On October 4, another fan revealed that they had seen a woman yell at the members on two separate occasions, leading fans to suspect it was CEO Kang.

Furthermore, after assaulting the members in the hotel lobby, CEO Kang was seen causing a commotion outside their hotel rooms, knocking on their doors and hurling insults.

The situation escalated to the point where she was confronted by hotel security for causing a commotion in the hotel hallway, and local police were dispatched twice to investigate.

OMEGA X members Jaehan and Sebin’s friends retort against CEO Kang and SPIRE Entertainment

✨Ashley⁸✨ Black Lives Always Matters✊🏾 @woosanshome I feel so bad for omega x. Hearing the stories and finding out that the staff left them in the US stranded and their parents had to buy them tickets so they can come home. No idol should be treated like that in any way shape or form. I feel so bad for omega x. Hearing the stories and finding out that the staff left them in the US stranded and their parents had to buy them tickets so they can come home. No idol should be treated like that in any way shape or form.

Members Jaehan and Sebin’s friends have retorted against CEO Kang and SPIRE Entertainment for abusing their members on multiple occasions before. K-pop group SPECTRUM member Dongkyu stood up for his friend Jaehan, revealing:

“I won’t curse you out here since I’ve already done it a lot vocally”.

K-pop group SNUPER’s leader Taewoong supported his friend Sebin and used the hashtag “Protect OMEGA X”.

Edward Avila, a music artist and social media personality who has previously worked with the group, also shared an anecdote about how CEO Kang yelled at the members in front of her, highlighting the agency's toxic behavior.

No further statements have been made regarding the situation as of writing this article.

Poll : 0 votes