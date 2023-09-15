"This is very journals coded”: Fans flabbergasted as SZA releases an acoustic remix of “Snooze” with Justin Bieber

American singer-songwriter SZA has surprised her fans by releasing an acoustic remix of her hit track, Snooze, featuring pop sensation Justin Bieber. The song originally appeared on her 2022 album, SOS. Also, the duo's collaboration doesn't stop there, as Bieber made a memorable appearance in the music video for Snooze, which dropped in August.

Fans can now also enjoy the soothing Snooze (acoustic) rendition, showcasing the raw vocal talents of both artists. The new version adds a fresh layer of emotion to the song, allowing fans to appreciate it in a whole new light.

Since she unveiled a smoky music video in August that featured a shirtless Bieber, SZA's fans have been eagerly anticipating this release for weeks.

Moreover, it seems like she has more musical treats for her audience. Reports suggest she is gearing up to share an expanded version of the SOS album, promising at least 10 additional tracks to satisfy her devoted fan base.

SZA and Justin Bieber fans shared their reactions to the Snooze acoustic remix

SZA and Justin Bieber fans are excited to witness the acoustic remix of Snooze. The acoustic version is the most requested by the fans, and they have been expecting it for a long time.

After she unveiled the Snooze acoustic remix, fans took to the X (formerly Twitter) to share their reactions. While one fan said that their voices together sounded angelic, another wrote that they couldn't stop playing the Snooze acoustic.

Also, SZA is set to hit the road again at the end of September for a second round of North American shows in support of her album SOS.

SZA is an American singer-songwriter with a Grammy award to her name

SZA, whose real name is Solána Imani Rowe, is a modern R&B sensation known for her unique songwriting and emotional vocals. She gained recognition through a series of dreamy EPs and collaborations with artists like Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, and Rihanna.

Born in St. Louis and raised in New Jersey, SZA initially pursued gymnastics and cheerleading before venturing into music. Her diverse influences include Billie Holiday, Björk, and Wu-Tang Clan's RZA, who inspired her stage name. She signed with Top Dawg Entertainment and released the EP Z in 2014, featuring Kendrick Lamar, Chance the Rapper, and others.

In 2017, she released her debut album, Ctrl, which produced platinum hits like Love Galore and The Weekend. While she didn't win at the Grammy Awards, her nominations were a testament to her talent. She continued to collaborate with artists like Maroon 5, Lorde, and Kendrick Lamar.

2022 saw the release of her album SOS, featuring tracks like Shirt. Her journey from EPs to Grammy nominations and chart-topping hits showcases her evolution as a significant figure in contemporary R&B.