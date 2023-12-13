Isaiah Rashad 'Cilvia Demo’ 10-year anniversary tour: Presale code, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Isaiah Rashad 'Cilvia Demo’ 10-year anniversary tour is scheduled to be held from January 23, 2024, to February 2, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States. The tour, as evident from the title, is in celebration of the 10-year anniversary of the singer's debut EP, Cilvia Demo, which was released on January 28, 2014.

The singer announced the tour, which will feature performances in the cities of Las Vegas, Anaheim, Denver, Sacramento, Los Angeles, and Phoenix respectively, via a post on his official Instagram page on December 12, 2023, stating:

"Half of way thru the 4rth one..: gotta give thx to the 1st one…Gotta give thx to the folks (yall) thats been holding it down 4r the last ten years.Got some vinyls for the folks that love Cilvia damn near more than I do… (that’s up 4r debate). Gotta do a few shows 4r the folks that grew with me and watched me grow up. "

Live Nation Presale for the tour will be available from December 14, 2023, at 10:00 am PST. The presale code to access said presale is CREW. There is also a presale currently ongoing which can be accessed by registering for the official fan club of the singer. Citibank Cardholder presale is currently ongoing and can be accessed via Citi Entertainment.

General tickets will be available from December 15, 2023, at 10:00 am PST. Ticket prices have not been announced as of yet. Tickets can be purchased from the singer's official website or via Ticketmaster or Live Nation.

Isaiah Rashad 'Cilvia Demo’ 10-year anniversary tour dates

On January 28, 2014, Isaiah Rashad's company, Top Dawg Entertainment, released his debut EP, Cilvia Demo. Following its release, the EP sold over 8,000 copies and peaked at number 40 on the Billboard 200 album list.

Now the singer is set to celebrate his successful debut record project's 10 year anniversary with a short tour across the United States, particularly the West Coast, with a total of eight shows currently scheduled.

The full list of dates and venues for the Isaiah Rashad 'Cilvia Demo’ 10-year anniversary tour is given below:

January 23, 2024 — Anaheim, California at House of Blues

January 24, 2024 — San Diego, California at SOMA

January 25, 2024 — Phoenix, Arizona at The Van Buren

January 27, 2024 — Denver, Colorado at Fillmore Auditorium

January 29, 2024 — Las Vegas, Nevada at House of Blues

January 30, 2024 — Los Angeles, California at The Wiltern

February 1, 2024 — Sacramento, California at Ace of Spades

February 2, 2024 — San Francisco, California at The Masonic

More on Isaiah Rashad's music career

Isaiah Rashad quickly built on his debut success, releasing his debut studio album, The Sun's Tirade, on September 2, 2016. The album was a major success, peaking at number 17 on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as at number 23 on the Kiwi album chart respectively.

Speaking about his music during an exclusive interview with HipHop DX on January 13, 2024, the singer stated:

"...I have a vision of the sound. I like to make music you can do anything to. I want to make music you can vibe to, chill to, listen to with a lot of people in your house, and make yourself feel some type of sh*t. This some timeless sh*t that’s going to be forever relevant. That’s the vibe I’m trying to get. It’s mellow but upbeat at the same."

Isaiah Rashad released his latest studio album, The House Is Burning, on July 30, 2021. The album peaked at number 7 on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as at number 12 on the Kiwi album chart respectively.