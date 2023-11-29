Bleachers 2024 "From The Studio To The Stage" US tour: Presale, tickets, dates, venues, and more

American band Bleachers is gearing up for a tour across America in 2024 to support their upcoming self-titled album, which is set to be released on March 8, 2024. The band recently announced their From the Studio to the Stage tour, promising an unforgettable experience for their fans.

Antonoff, the frontman of the group, couldn't contain his excitement and teased what's in store for the tour in a press release, sharing:

"Just wait till you see this stuff"

The tour will go to major cities across America, including Omaha, Kansas City, Nashville, Dallas, Boston, and Pittsburgh. Notably absent from the tour schedule are shows in California, leaving fans to wonder if the band will make an appearance at Coachella.

Adding to the excitement, the band Samia will join them as the opening act for all shows, except for the final stop in Asbury Park, New Jersey. This closing performance will also mark a new edition of Bleachers' Shadow of the City festival.

The pre-sale will begin on December 5, while the general sale will commence on December 8, via the band's official website. Tickets and prices are yet to be revealed by the team. Fans can follow their social media handles to stay updated with the latest news.

Bleachers' tour will begin in Salt Lake City and end in Asbury Park, dates and venues revealed

Bleachers will kick off its tour with a concert in Salt Lake City, which is scheduled to take place on May 18, 2024. After performing in a few cities, the band will finally wrap up their tour with a final concert in Asbury Park on June 15, 2024.

Here are the dates and venues of the tour:

May 18, 2024 – Salt Lake City, UT - The Great Saltair

May 20, 2024 – Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheater

May 22, 2024 – Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha

May 23, 2024 – Kansas City, MO - Grinders KC

May 25, 2024 – Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

May 26, 2024 – Madison, WI - The Sylvee

May 28, 2024 – Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

May 31, 2024 – Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater

June 1, 2024 – Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall Lawn

June 2, 2024 – Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

June 4, 2024 – Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!

June 5, 2024 – Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

June 7, 2024 – New Haven, CT - Westville Music Bowl

June 8, 2024 – Lafayette, NY - Beak and Skiff

June 10, 2024 – Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

June 12, 2024 – Philadelphia, PA - The Met

June 14, 2024 – Washington, DC - The Anthem

June 15, 2024 – Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage

More about the American rock band, Bleachers

Bleachers is an American rock band formed by musician and songwriter Jack Antonoff. Known for his work as a guitarist in the band Fun, Antonoff created Bleachers as a solo project in 2014. The music of Bleachers is characterized by catchy pop hooks, anthemic choruses, and a nostalgic sound reminiscent of '80s pop.

The band's debut album, Strange Desire, featured hits like I Wanna Get Better. Subsequent releases, including Gone Now, continued to showcase Antonoff and his band's talent for crafting infectious and emotionally resonant pop songs. Now, with their upcoming tour in the US, they are all set to be back on the road again in 2024.