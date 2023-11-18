NOFX Final Tour Dates 2024: Dates, tickets, presale, venues and all you need to know

American band NOFX has announced the final tour of their long 40-year journey. The band, known for their high-energy performances and influential presence in the punk scene, will bid farewell to fans with a trio of hometown shows in Los Angeles in October 2024.

The farewell tour, aptly titled "40 Years, 40 Cities, 40 Songs Per Day," has been a monumental undertaking, showcasing NOFX's commitment to their dedicated fanbase. To commemorate this historic run, the band has added 15 additional shows across North America for the upcoming year.

The band announced the same on the official Instagram page:

Tickets go on sale Monday, November 20 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster or PunkinDrublicFest's official website. Fans can also follow the band's social media accounts to stay updated on the tour.

NOFX's final tour will begin in Forth Worth and end in Los Angeles

NOFX will kick off its tour with a concert in Forth Worth, which is scheduled to take place on April 6, 2024. After performing in a few cities, the band will finally wrap up their tour with a final concert in Los Angeles on October 6, 2024.

Here are the dates and venues of the tour:

April 6, 2024 – Fort Worth, TX - Panther Island

April 13, 2024 – Salt Lake City, UT - Pioneer Park

June 29, 2024 – Portland, OR - Waterfront Park

June 30, 2024 – Portland, OR - Waterfront Park

July 20, 2024 – Denver, CO - The Stockyards

July 21, 2024 – Denver, CO - The Stockyards

August 10, 2024 – Edmonton, AB - Fan Park at Ice District

August 11, 2024 – Edmonton, AB - Fan Park at Ice District

August 23, 2024 – Montreal, QC - Parc Olympique

August 24, 2024 – Montreal, QC - Parc Olympique

August 31, 2024 – Brockton, MA - Campanelli Stadium

September 1, 2024 – Brockton, MA - Campanelli Stadium

October 4, 2024 – Los Angeles, CA - Berth 46

October 5, 2024 – Los Angeles, CA - Berth 46

October 6, 2024 – Los Angeles, CA - Berth 46

NOFX is an American punk rock band known for its studio album Single Album

NOFX, the influential Southern California punk band, burst onto the scene in 1983, featuring vocalist/bassist Fat Mike, guitarist Eric Melvin, and drummer Erik Sandin. Despite numerous lineup changes, including the tragic loss of vocalist Dave Allen in a car accident, the band persevered.

Known for their snarky humor, they avoided major labels, preferring independence. Their gold-selling albums Punk in Drublic (1994) and So Long and Thanks for All the Shoes (1996) solidified their punk legacy.

NOFX's journey wasn't without challenges. They navigated the '90s punk revival, maintained anti-commercialism, and addressed political issues. The band's discography, including The Decline and Regaining Unconsciousness, showcased their diverse sound.

Their 13th studio album, First Ditch Effort (2016), delved into personal struggles. Controversy followed in 2018, leading to canceled shows. Undeterred, NOFX released Ribbed: Live in a Dive and, in 2021, the pandemic-inspired Single Album, which continued their Billboard success. In 2022, they marked their 40th year with Double Album, affirming their lasting impact on punk rock.

Now in 2023, They announced their farewell tour, concluding a remarkable 40-year journey. Despite controversies and lineup changes, they remained punk icons. The band's irreverent spirit and enduring influence solidify their place in punk history, and now fans will bid goodbye to the band in 2024.