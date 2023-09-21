The Oak Ridge Boys Farewell Tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues & all you need to know

The Oak Ridge Boys, One of the longest-running groups in country music, has announced their farewell tour, marking the end of an illustrious five-decade career that has left an indelible mark on the world of music. The decision to bid farewell to their fans comes as The Oak Ridge Boys celebrate their remarkable 50th anniversary as a band.

The Oak Ridge Boys has a history that has earned them GRAMMY Awards and a coveted spot in the Country Music Hall of Fame. The band members—Duane Allen (since 1966), Joe Bonsall (since 1973), William Lee Golden (since 1965), and Richard Sterban (since 1972)—are gearing up to embark on their American Made: Farewell Tour.

The Oak Ridge Boys bandmates shared a statement via a press release.

Willem Lee Golden, 84, said:

“We are doing a farewell tour because we owe it to our fans to say goodbye. They have always been there for us through the good times and the bad. I will always be thankful to every person who came out to a show, bought a T-shirt, played our music, and overall, loved us enough to spend their hard-earned money whenever they could. This tour is for you!”

Duane Allen has also expressed his feelings.

“Thank you so much for these 50 years. For me, it’s 57½ years. I have given you the best part of my life and you have rewarded me with a wonderful career.”

The Oak Ridge Boys' Richard Sterban has concluded the statement by expressing gratitude.

“I want to thank God for 50 years of singing with three of my best friends and for the fans who have been there for us. This is a celebration and we hope to see you there."

Tickets for The Oak Ridge Boys' tour are available now via Ticketmaster and their official website - www.oakridgeboys.com/tour. Fans can also follow their social media handles to stay updated about the tour.

The Oak Ridge Boys' tour will begin in Branson and end in Dekalb

The Oak Bridge Boys will kick off the tour with their Branson concert, scheduled for September 20, 2023. After performing across multiple cities, the band will finally wrap up their tour with a final concert in Dekalb on December 17, 2023.

Here are the dates and venus of The Oak Ridge Boys tour:

September 20, 2023 – The Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts / Branson, Mo.

September 21, 2023 – The Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts / Branson, Mo.

September 22, 2023 – Capital Region MU Health Care Amphitheater / Jefferson City, Mo.

September 23, 2023 – Dixie Carter Performing Arts Center / Huntington, Tenn.

September 28, 2023 – Norsk Hostfest Great Hall of the Vikings / Minot, N.D.

September 29, 2023 – Chester Fritz Auditorium / Grand Forks, N.D.

September 30, 2023 – Swiftel Center / Brookings, S.D.

October 1, 2023 – Deadwood Mountain Grand / Deadwood, S.D.

October 4, 2023 – The Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts / Branson, Mo.

October 5, 2023 – The Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts / Branson, Mo.

October 6, 2023 – Ameristar Casino Hotel Kansas City / Kansas City, Mo.

October 7, 2023 – Richard Drake’s Party Barn / Powderly, Texas

October 11, 2023 – The Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts / Branson, Mo.

October 12, 2023 – The Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts / Branson, Mo.

October 13, 2023 – Arlington Music Hall / Arlington, Texas

October 14, 2023 – Arlington Music Hall / Arlington, Texas

October 18, 2023 – The Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts / Branson, Mo.

October 19, 2023 – The Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts / Branson, Mo.

October 21, 2023 – Rome City Auditorium / Rome, Ga.

October 26, 2023 – The Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts / Branson, Mo.

October 27, 2023 – The Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts / Branson, Mo.

October 28, 2023 – Neewollah Celebration – Jim Halsey Auditorium / Independence, Kan.

November 1, 2023 – The Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts / Branson, Mo.

November 2, 2023 – The Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts / Branson, Mo.

November 3, 2023 – Brown County Music Center / Nashville, Ind.

November 4, 2023 – Crossroads Arena / Corinth, Miss.

November 8, 2023 – The Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts / Branson, Mo.

November 9, 2023 – The Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts / Branson, Mo.

November 11, 2023 – Grand Ole Opry / Nashville, Tenn.

November 15, 2023 – The Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts / Branson, Mo.

November 16, 2023 – The Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts / Branson, Mo.

November 21, 2023 – Vern Riffe Center for the Arts / Portsmouth, Ohio

November 24, 2023 – Honeywell Center / Wabash, Ind.

November 25, 2023 – Paramount Theatre / Anderson, Ind.

December 1, 2023 – Renfro Valley Barn Dance / Mount Vernon, Ky.

December 2, 2023 – Anderson Music Hall / Hiawassee, Ga.

December 7, 2023 – Firekeepers Casino / Battle Creek, Mich.

December 8, 2023 – Island Resort & Casino / Harris, Mich.

December 9, 2023 – Island Resort & Casino / Harris, Mich.

December 14, 2023 – Luther F. Carson Four Rivers Center / Paducah, Ky.

December 15, 2023 – Effingham Performance Center / Effingham, Ill.

December 16, 2023 – Crystal Grand Music Theatre / Wisconsin Dells, Wisc.

December 17, 2023 – Egyptian Theatre / Dekalb, Ill.

The Oak Ridge Boys is an American group with five Grammy awards and twenty-three nominations to their name

In the early '70s, The Oak Ridge Boys group began incorporating pop and rock influences into their country-gospel style, making them one of the era's most popular gospel acts. In 1973, a collaboration with Johnny Cash and the Carter Family led to their first appearance on the country charts. Their transition to the secular country in the late '70s was marked by chart-toppers like Y'all Come Back Saloon, and the Grammy-winning crossover hit Elvira.

Throughout the '80s, The Oak Ridge Boys enjoyed continued success with hits such as Bobbie Sue, American Made, and Love Song. They accumulated 16 number-one country singles and 29 Top Ten hits.

Despite some lineup changes and label switches, including a period with RCA, The Oak Ridge Boys continued to perform and release albums, delving back into gospel music at times. The classic '70s lineup of Sterban, Bonsall, Golden, and Allen persisted, and they received the honor of induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2015.