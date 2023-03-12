Meet the cast of Grown & Gospel season 1

Grown & Gospel, WE TV’s latest reality television show, will feature friends who participate in gospels in Detroit as they navigate their personal and professional lives in the music industry and work to make a name for themselves.

The press release for the show, set to premiere on Thursday, March 16, at 9 pm ET only on WE TV, reads:

"The six one-hour episodes follow five, career-driven childhood friends searching for success in the Detroit gospel scene and beyond. Navigating the murky waters of the music industry and hustling to step out of the shadows of their prominent parents... this close-knit crew grapples with their strict upbringing and high standards as they push towards being the new generation of Gospel."

Set to appear in the upcoming WE TV show are the children of famous gospel singers who have left their mark in the music industry. The cast members of Grown & Gospel are tired of living in their parents' shadows and want to branch out on their own and let the world know that they're ready to create a name for themselves.

BreeAnn Hammond, Tasha Page Lockhart, Elijah Connor, and more are set to appear in Grown & Gospel

BreeAnn Hammond

BreeAnn is the daughter of multi-award winning American gospel singer Fred Hammond. She and her father were extremely close and have shared the stage together on multiple occasions.

However, they currently seem to be somewhat estranged, and BreeAnn has a lot to prove. Ready to work harder to make a name for herself, she is set to return to the “Motor City” to give her dreams another shot.

Tasha Page Lockhart

Lisa Page Brooks’ daughter and BET Sunday Best winner, Tasha Page Lockhart, is set to appear in Grown & Gospel.

Tasha is a newly single mother of two children and is known for her hits such as Different and Faith Come Alive. The gospel singer has not had the easiest time in the past, but she refuses to let it define her and sabotage her career and her life.

Elijah Connor

The R&B singer previously appeared on The Four and has been in the traditional gospel scene for R&B. His choices haven’t been well received by his church in the past, but he aims to erase the barriers between gospel and secular music.

The press release about the upcoming cast member reads:

"Elijah Connor is an R&B singer on a strictly secular path in the music business and lives by the motto, "Ask for forgiveness, not permission." Regardless of having grown up in the church as a PK (Preacher's Kid), his interests led him in a different direction."

Nikkia Beach Cole

The daughter of Dorinda Clarke Cole from The Clark Sisters is set to appear in Grown & Gospel. 40-year-old Nikkia Beach Cole currently works as a tour manager for her mother and aunts while her husband is in prison and her children live with her parents.

Shana Wilson-Williams

The singer and mother of three was raised by not one but two well-known pastors in Detroit who have served the community for over three decades. Yet, feeling like an outsider in the church community, she has to prove herself to be worthy of her place next to her parents.

WE TV’s press release about the singer reads:

"Although a worship leader and choir director in her own right, she feels like an outsider in the gospel music industry and will have to work even harder without any "coattails to ride" like the rest of her peers."

Tune in on Thursday, March 16, at 9 pm ET to watch the season premiere of Grown & Gospel on We TV.

