Salli Richardson-Whitfield on recreating the 80s for Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (Exclusive)

Executive Producer of Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, Salli Richardson-Whitfield was a sports enthusiast growing up. This is what attracted her to the HBO project about the Showtime era of the LA Lakers in the first place.

Eventually, she also developed an appreciation for the business aspect of the NBA and how instrumental this era was to modern-day basketball. Speaking to SK POP in an exclusive interview, she elaborated upon various aspects of the show that both fans of the HBO series and sports fans should find fascinating.

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty is a time machine that transports fans back to the 80s to the time of Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Richardson-Whitfield also spoke about how critical a role music played in the same.

What role did music play in Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty?

From Prince to Duran Duran, to a multitude of rockers in the episodes to follow, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty boasts a meticulously curated playlist. Richardson-Whitfield elaborated:

"The music during this time period is so important right? Hearing that old music evokes such feelings. Just with us being able to start with Prince. It changes everything. And it almost emotionally attaches you to these episodes without you even knowing."

She continued:

"So we were really happy that this season, we were able to pull in more of these really big hits. Because I really think that it changed the feeling and the spirit of the show this season."

John C.Reilly plays Jerry Buss, the majority owner of the Lakers in Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty. The over-the-top persona belies his importance in the business of the NBA. Richardson-Whitfield explains:

"Part of it is me growing up. But me as a sports fan and a basketball fan, I've been interested in learning how the modern-day basketball and the business of basketball came to be. And I didn't realize that that was through Jerry Buss. And Magic. And these new deals. And the way these new deals and the press of such a superstar changed the way that people watched basketball."

She feels it paved the way for the basketball of today:

"...and made its way for Michael Jordan and LeBron James and all of these people with these big deals. And just the popularity of the sport. So, it's been fun for me to just learn how modern basketball was created."

Quincy Isaiah plays Magic Johnson, portraying the young man with the weight of the world on his sturdy shoulders. The executive producer for Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty elaborated:

"I think that when you're a young athlete with so much pressure on your shoulder, the public eye on you, you're just trying to make the best decision that you can in that time. I look at these guys, in particular Magic, with so much responsibility, And you're what - twenty?"

She elaborated further:

"You're just trying to make it through and do the best that you can and take care of your family. And focus on the sport that you love. And honestly, I think that's who Magic was. Just doing the best that he can at that time."

Catch the show every Sunday on HBO at 9 pm EST/PST. It is also available for streaming on Max.