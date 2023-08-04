How many episodes are there in Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty season 2? Full release schedule explored

The HBO original series, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, has taken the sports comedy genre by storm, capturing the true essence of one of the most iconic basketball teams in history. Co-created by Max Borenstein of Godzilla vs. Kong (2021) fame and Jim Hecht from Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006), the upcoming biographical drama will release the second season on August 6, 2023.

Fans of the show, as well as the game, may expect seven episodes in the new season, as compared to ten in the first. For a quick recap, the storyline of the first season by IMDb says:

"Beginning with the arrival of Earvin "Magic" Johnson as the #1 overall pick of the 1979 draft, the Lakers played basketball with gusto and pizzazz, unleashing their famed "Showtime" run-and-gun style on a league unprepared for their speed and ferocity and became the most captivating show in sports and, arguably, in all-around American entertainment."

It continues:

"The Lakers' roster overflowed with exciting all-star-caliber players, including center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and they were led by the incomparable Pat Riley, known for his slicked-back hair, Armani suits, and arrogant strut. Hollywood's biggest celebrities lined the court and gorgeous women flocked to the arena. Best of all, the team was a winner. Between 1980 and 1991, the Lakers played in an unmatched nine NBA championship series, capturing five of them."

The Adam McKay-produced series has been shot by cinematographers Todd Banhazl and Mihai Mălaimare Jr.

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty episodes and cast explored

Chronicling the journey of the Los Angeles Lakers during the 1980s, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty delivers a rather riveting narrative that resonates with sports fans and casual viewers alike.

While the first season of the show focused on the NBA season of 1979-1980, the second season is set to depict events between 1980 and 1984. The Winning Time teaser, released on June 12, 2023, says:

"My friends, the future of sports is purple and gold."

Produced by the director-producer of The Big Short and Don't Look Up, Adam McKay directed the pilot episode of the first season. However, he returns as the producer for the second season with Salli Richardson-Whitfield, Max Borenstein, Rodney Barnes, Jim Hecht, and Rebecca Bertuch taking charge of the episodes' direction and writing.

The episode schedule of the upcoming HBO original has been given below.

One Ring Don't Make a Dynasty: August 6, 2023 The Magic Is Back: August 13, 2023 The Second Coming: August 20, 2023

The remaining four episodes, whose titles have not been announced yet, will be released on a weekly basis on Sundays till September 17, 2023.

The cast of the second season of Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty will feature John C. Reilly (Stan and Ollie), Jason Clarke (Pet Sematary), Tracy Letts (Lady Bird), Jason Segel (How I Met Your Mother), Gaby Hoffmann (Transparent), Rob Morgan (The United States vs. Billie Holiday), Adrien Brody (The Pianist) and newcomer Quincy Isaiah, among others.

One can also spot NBA stars Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in the series.

As the series continues to win hearts worldwide, Winning Time cements its position as a must-watch for sports enthusiasts. Viewers can catch up on the first season on HBO while the emotionally charged drama returns for another season on August 6, 2023.