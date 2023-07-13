Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty season 2 cast list explored

Fans can mark their calendars as the highly anticipated second season of HBO's original series, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, is set to premiere exclusively on HBO Max on August 6, 2023. The show features a star-studded cast including John C. Reilly, Adrien Brody, Jason Clarke, Sally Field, and many other talented actors.

Building upon the success of its first season, this new installment is poised to deliver even more thrilling and captivating moments that will keep fans on the edge of their seats.

With its compelling storyline and exceptional acting, Winning Time promises to be a must-watch series that will immerse viewers in the fascinating world of the Lakers Dynasty.

The stellar cast of Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty season 2

For Season 2 of Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, the majority of the stellar cast from Season 1 will be reprising their roles.

1) John C. Reilly as Jerry Buss

John C. Reilly will portray LA Lakers owner Jerry Buss in Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty. Known for his versatility, Reilly has showcased his talent in various acclaimed films such as Boogie Nights, Chicago, Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, and Stan & Ollie.

With his ability to bring depth and humor to his characters, Reilly's portrayal of Jerry Buss is highly anticipated.

2) Quincy Isaiah as Magic Johnson

Relative newcomer Quincy Isaiah takes on the role of Magic Johnson in Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty. While Isaiah may be new to the scene, he has already made a mark with his previous works. His notable performances include roles in films like Mighty Oak and Last Night in Rozzie.

With his talent and dedication, Isaiah is poised to bring the iconic basketball player to life on screen in this highly anticipated series.

3) Gabrielle Mary Hoffman as Claire Rothman

Gabrielle Mary Hoffman portrays LA Lakers executive Claire Rothman in Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.

Hoffman is known for her previous works in shows and films like The Equalizer 2 and The Intern.

4) Jason Clarke as Jerry West

The role of NBA legend Jerry West will be portrayed by Jason Clarke, known for his previous notable work in films like Zero Dark Thirty.

With his exceptional acting skills and dedication to his craft, Clarke brings depth and authenticity to the character of West. Audiences can anticipate an outstanding performance from him in this highly anticipated season.

Other cast members include:

Hadley Robinson as Jeanie Buss (Jerry Buss's daughter)

Adrien Brody as Pat Riley (Lakers head coach)

Jason Segel as Paul Westhead (Lakers assistant coach)

DeVaughn Nixon as Norm Nixon (point guard)

Solomon Hughes as Kareem Abdul-Jabar (team captain)

Tamera Tomakili as Cookie Johnson (Magic's future wife)

Spencer Garrett as Chick Hearn (stadium announcer)

Michael Chiklis as Red Auerbach (Celtics general manager)

Sean Patrick Small as Larry Bird (star Celtic player)

In Season 2, Winning Time shifts to the peak years of the LA Lakers, showcasing their dominance and achievements on the court, diverging from the team-building focus of Season 1.

Watch Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty season 2 on August 6, 2023, exclusively on HBO Max.

Poll : 0 votes