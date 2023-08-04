Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty Season 2 on HBO: Release date, trailer, and more

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty is coming back with another action-packed season later this week. Season 2 of the show, following the rise of the legendary basketball team, L.A. Lakers, is set to premiere on HBO TV on August 6, 2023, at 10 pm ET (tentatively).

The L.A. Lakers are undoubtedly one of the best teams in the NBA, and the show is aiming to chronicle the rise of this team during the 1980s.

The popular HBO series focuses on a group that epitomized their age both on and off the basketball court. It is based on Jeff Pearlman's book, Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty is a time-traveling fast-break drama series that follows the professional and private lives of the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1980s, one of the most admired and successful dynasties of US sports.

Season 2 of Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty is a seven-episode season, which makes it shorter compared to the ten-episode first season. Fans remain eager to follow the story of L.A. Lakers owner Jerry Buss (played by John C. Riley) and Magic Johnson (played by Quincy Isiah). Upon its release, the show will stream on the recently rebranded MAX, previously HBO Max.

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty trailer: A peek into season 2

The caption for the trailer to this show reads:

"It takes more than one championship to build a dynasty."

The short yet simple caption captures the essence of what the upcoming season holds for viewers.

As the trailer suggests, season 2 will allegedly explore the famous rivalry between the L.A. Lakers and the Boston Celtics. The Lakers had to take up the challenge to beat their most historic rivals to truly make a name for themselves in the NBA with the help of Magic Johnson's passing skills and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's (played by Dr. Solomon Hughes) scoring streak.

The trailer of Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty indicates that less than a year passes between the events of Season 1 and the 1980 championship victory of the newly-managed Lakers team.

In season 2, many team members are allegedly dealing with problems, such as Magic Johnson and his addiction and Jerry Buss and his tense relationship with his daughter.

The trailer leaves viewers wondering how the Lakers compete against their storied rivals, the Boston Celtics, and how the players put their personal demons behind them.

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty - Cast

A still from the series (image via Prime Video)

The show features an ensemble cast of veterans in the industry like John C. Reily in the role of Jerry Buss, Adrien Brody in the role of Pat Riley, and Jason Segel as Paul Westhead. Other notable actors such as Quincy Isiah, Jason Clarke, and Gabby Hoffman also feature in the series.

Here is a complete list of notable cast members and their characters on the show:

John C. Reilly as Jerry Buss Adrien Brody as Pat Riley Quincy Isaiah as Magic Johnson Jason Segel as Paul Westhead Jason Clarke as Jerry West Gaby Hoffmann as Claire Rothman Tracy Letts as Jack McKinney Julianne Nicholson as Cranny McKinney Hadley Robinson as Jeanie Buss DeVaughn Nixon as Norm Nixon Solomon Hughes as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Sean Patrick Small as Larry Bird David Purdham as Larry O’Brien Kirk Bovill as Donald Sterling

Adam McKay, who has previously directed The Big Short, Vice, and Don't Look Up, will once more serve as executive producer of the show for Season 2. The series' writers Max Borenstein and Jim Hecht are anticipated to keep writing the series as they have done.

The L.A. Lakers and Boston Celtics have one of the most intense rivalries in the history of the NBA. To follow the dramatized action of the rise of the 'Showtime' Lakers, catch the latest season of Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty only on MAX on August 6, 2023.