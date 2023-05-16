Titans and 5 HBO Max shows cancelled in 2023 

Recently, the majority of the big streaming platforms, including HBO Max, seem to be on some sort of a cancellation roll. In the last few months, many shows across different platforms have been given the boot.

Most of the cancellations can be attributed to low viewership numbers or not creating enough buzz among subscribers. But, there can be others factors as well. Since abrupt cancellations does not create an avenue for the show to tie up loose ends, it is especially frustrating for fans of the show.

HBO Max subscribers will be sad to hear that many of their favorite TV shows won't be returning for another season including Titans (2018). Created by Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, and Greg Berlanti, the show is based on the Teen Titans, a well-known superhero team from DC Comics. The show's news of the cancellation came in January 2023.

Like Titans (2018), there are quite a few other HBO Max shows that will not be returning to the platform.

6 HBO Max TV shows that have been given the boot

1) Titans (2018)

The DC live-action TV show follows a group of young heroes with different powers who work together to fight the forces of evil. Members of the Titans are Dick Grayson, Kory Anders, Rachel Roth, Gar Logan, Jason Todd, Donna Troy, Hank Hall, Dawn Granger, Rose Wilson, Conner Kent, and Tim Drake.

The fourth season aired in two parts on HBO Max, the first part premiered last year and the second part premiered on April, 2023. Even before the second part was released, fans were already aware that the fourth season will be the final season as the announcement was made in January 2023.

One big reason behind the cancellation is probably the restructuring of the DC Universe that is currently in motion.

2) Doom Patrol (2019)

Another victim of the DC restructuring, Doom Patrol was cancelled after four seasons. The news came in January 2023. The HBO Max show focusses on a group of unlikely superheroes. They do have superhuman abilities but they acquired them as a result of horrible accidents that have left them scarred and disfigured.

Witty and exciting, this TV show received a lot of positive reviews from critics. Fans of the show will surely be disappointed that their favorite characters won't return for another season.

3) Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler (2019)

This HBO Max also meets the same fate as the other shows based on DC characters. The show focusses on former British SAS soldier Alfred Pennyworth played by Jack Bannon who starts his own security company. He works for billionaire Thomas Wayne who would eventually become Bruce Wayne’s father.

The third and what would be the final season of the show concluded on November 24, 2022. The news of cancellation came in February 2023.

4) South Side (2019)

Starring Sultan Salahuddin and Kareme Young in the lead roles, this HBO Max show is about two mischievous friends who have graduated college and dream of establishing a successful business.

Fans really enjoyed the show's wit and humor but unfortunately it was cancelled after three seasons. The show was able to blend social commentary with comic elements to create something special.

5) Avenue 5 (2020)

Created by Armando Iannucci, this HBO Max show stars Hugh Laurie and Josh Gad in the lead roles. The story is focussed on Ryan Clark, the not-so-qualified captain of an interplanetary cruise ship named Avenue 5.

On the whole, streaming platforms have scrapped multiple sci-fi comedies recently and unfortunately for Avenue 5, it also happens to be on the list. Even before the news of the cancellation, the show had a few hiccups with the second season being delayed and cast members being released from their contracts.

Since the premise is interesting, fans will hope that another network might pick it up but as of now, there hasn't been any news regarding the same.

6) Gossip Girl (2021)

Developed by Joshua Safran, this HBO Max show is an extension and a standalone sequel to the hit TV show of the same name that premiered back in 2017. Since there was no much hype around the show, season 1 became HBO Max’s most-watched opening weekend for an original series.

The show also received a speedy renewal and the network was probably hoping that it would be able to match the popularity of Gossip Girl (2017) but it wasn't meant to be. It didn't have enough zing to keep viewers interested, which is why it was cancelled soon after the finale of the second season premiered on the platform.

It is quite frustrating for fans when the run of their favourite shows is cut short and hopefully platforms like HBO Max will figure out a way to end shows with a fitting finale instead of abrupt cancellations.

