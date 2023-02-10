Tehran gets season three renewal with Hugh Laurie joining the cast

Tehran is getting renewed for a third season and this time Hugh Laurie will be joining the cast as a South African nuclear inspector named Eric Peterson.

The show stars Niv Sultan as Tamar Rabinya, Shaun Toub as Faraz Kamali, Shervin Alenabi as Milad, and Menashe Noy as Meir Gorev. It also has Liraz Charhi as Yael Kadosh, Shila Ommi as Nahid, Darius Homayoun as Peyman Mohammadi, and Glenn Close as Marjan Montazami.

The first season of the show was released in 2020 and two years later, the makers released season two in 2022. Both seasons had eight episodes in total and are available in Hebrew, Persian, and English.

Tehran was the first-ever Israeli show to win the Emmy Award for the Best Drama Series

Season three of the show doesn't have a release date just yet but the inclusion of Hugh Laurie would mean that it will only get bigger and better.

It follows an Iranian-Jewish Mossad agent, Tamar Rabinyan on her first mission in Iran's capital Tehran, the city where she was born.

The official synopsis of the show reads,

"Tamar is a Mossad hacker-agent who infiltrates Tehran under a false identity to help destroy Iran's nuclear reactor. But when the mission fails and she's trapped in a new life, Tamar must plan an operation that will place everyone dear to her in jeopardy."

Morgan Wandell, head of international programming for Apple TV+ praised the show and said that it is a "nonstop thrill ride" that has fooked fans across the world. He said that everyone is eagerly awaiting another "heart-pounding season" from its creators Dana, Shula, Danny, and Tony, among others.

Wandell continued:

"We are so excited to have the brilliant Hugh Laurie join Niv and the incredibly talented cast in a new storyline that has all the makings of an unforgettable season.”

Tehran was created by Moshe Zonder, Dana Eden, and Maor Kohn and written by Zonder and Omri Shenhar. It is directed by Daniel Syrkin with Dana Eden, Shula Spiegel, Julien Leroux, Peter Emerson, Alon Aranya, Moshe Zonder, Eldad Koblenz, and Dimitris Michalakis serving as showrunners.

In November 2021, at the International Emmy Awards, Tehran received the award for best drama series, becoming the first-ever Israeli series to win this award.

Who is Hugh Laurie?

Hugh Laurie is an English actor, comedian, writer, and musician best known for playing Dr. Gregory House on the Fox medical drama series House. The show ran from 2004 to 2012, and Laurie received two Golden Globes for the same.

He was even listed in the 2011 Guinness World Records as the most-watched leading man on television. The 63-year-old actor was one of the highest-paid actors in a television drama, earning £250,000 ($409,000) per episode of House.

As mentioned earlier, although the series doesn't have a release date for season three, it has been renewed for the third season.

Poll : 0 votes