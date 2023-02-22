"During Black History Month?": South Side fans in disbelief as HBO Max cancels series after three seasons

Fans on Twitter were visibly shattered when it was announced that South Side has been canceled after three seasons. Season 3 of the show premiered on December 8, 2022, and has now recently concluded.

The show stars Sultan Salahuddin as Simon James, Kareme Young as Kareme Odom, Chandra Russell as Sergeant Turner, and Bashir Salahuddin as Officer Goodnight. Several other actors appear in recurring and guest roles.

The synopsis of the show, according to IMDb reads:

"A pair of recent community college graduates look to become entrepreneurs in Chicago's South Side."

Fans adored the sitcom and certainly did not expect this abnormality. The show has received a lot of love, especially for highlighting the black community. One bewildered fan was shocked that HBO did this during Black History Month.

South Side canceled: Fans claim that HBO is becoming like Netflix

Even though Netflix in recent months has become infamous for canceling popular shows, HBO has also done the same. They canceled the fan-favorite science fiction series Westworld, and got an enormous amount of slack for it.

Fans were expecting South Side to have more seasons after the first three were well received. Fans were annoyed by this news and called the decision lame.

They said that the show was funny, unlike various modern sitcoms and even said it should never have left Comedy Central in the first place. Every season got better than the last and was becoming more and more intriguing. There was also visible confusion among fans as they misread 'Side' and 'Park'.

South Park is another hit adult animated comedy series that has been on the air since the late 90s. The show is currently in its 26th season and is created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone.

One fan said they expected it because she does not trust HBO Max, while another hilariously said that not since the show should be canceled and that only Riverdale deserved to be canceled.

Fans even said that newer HBO content has been mediocre as of late.

They called HBO Max the new Netflix and asked how Velma got renewed but South Side has been canceled. Velma is an animated show which follows a fresh take on the classic Scooby-Doo character. The main character of the show is Velma Dinkley who is portrayed by Mindy Kaling (Known for her role as Kelly Kapoor in The Office).

Horrified fans said this behavior was borderline terrorism. The show was created by Diallo Riddle, Bashir Salahuddin, Sultan Salahuddin. Evey episode had a runtime of 22 minutes.

