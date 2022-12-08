South Side season 3 cast: Meet the actors returning to the show

After months of speculation, American sitcom South Side is all set to release its third season on December 8, 2022, on HBO Max. Seasons 1 and 2 of the show received mostly positive reviews, and fans are overjoyed that HBO Max has decided to renew it for a third season.

Season 1 of South Side, created by Bashir Salahuddin and Diallo Riddle, introduced us to the endearing characters Simon James (Sultan Salahuddin) and Kareme Odom (Kareme Young), two recent community college graduates working at a rent-to-own store and attempting to make it big in business.

Let's dive deeper into the returning cast of this hilarious series.

Sultan Salahuddin and Kareme Young are back with South Side season 3

Sultan Salahuddin as Simon James

Sultan Salahuddin plays Simon James on South Side. He is one half of the loveable lead duo who just graduated from community college and is ready to take over the world. Sultan's performances and acting in the series quickly made him a fan favorite and he is all set to break the ceiling in season 3.

Sultan is the real-life brother of the show's director, Bashir Salahuddin. He is also known for playing Dr. Wilkins on Black-ish.

Kareme Young as Kareme Odom

Kareme Young, who plays fun-loving Kareme Odom, is the second lead of the show. South Side focuses on the entrepreneurial dreams and adventures of this hilarious duo and how they sometimes manage to get themselves stuck in troubling yet funny situations.

Kareme's twin brother, Quincy also plays an important role in the series.

Chandra Russell as Sergeant Turner

Chandra Russell plays a cop named Sergeant Turner on South Side, known for her cunningness, wit, and humor.

Russell has appeared on shows such as Sherman's Showcase and Black Girl Magic. She is married to one of the show's creators, Bashir Salahuddin, with whom she has two children.

Bashir Salahuddin as Officer Goodnight

One of the fan favorites of the show is Bashir Salahuddin, who plays Officer Goodnight, the clueless partner of Sergeant Turner. He is one of the directors of the show and has made appearances in Superstore, Snatched, Arrested Development, Single Parents, Looking, and The Mindy Project. South Side is a special project for him since his brother and wife have significant roles in the show.

Bashir was also cast in Tom Cruise's 2022 action drama Top Gun: Maverick.

Apart from Sultan Salahuddin, Kareme Young, Chandra Russell, and Bashir Salahuddin, the show features a number of actors in recurring roles, including:

Lil Rel Howery as Terrence Bishop

Zuri Salahuddin as Stacy

Quincy Young as Quincy Odom

Diallo Riddle as Allen Gayle

Nefetari Spencer as Keisha

Will Miles as Jay-Mal

Lanre Idewu as Greg the Marine

Jelani Lofton as Teddy

Edward Williams III as Travis

Aaron J. Hart as Aaron

Rashawn Nadine Scott as Kitty Goodnight

Michael Brunlieb as Chase Novak

Ronald L. Conner as Bluto

Antoine McKay as Uncle Spike

LaRoyce Hawkins as Michael "Shaw" Owens

Popular figures like Jeff Tweedy, LisaRaye McCoy, Kel Mitchell, and many more have also made time-to-time guest appearances on the show. The show was shot in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood. What makes South Side unique is that the main cast are real-life Chicago residents and offer a view of the lighter side of life in the city.

Season 1 of the show debuted on Comedy Central in 2019 before it was sold to HBO Max with the series The Other Two.

Don't forget to tune into HBO Max on December 8, 2022, to watch season 3 of South Side.

