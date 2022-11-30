“About time”: South Side fans thrilled as HBO Max sets season 3 release date for December 8

South Side is all set to return with its third season. The sitcom's makers recently released a trailer for the show, leaving fans beyond elated as they expressed their joy on Twitter.

Comments like “about time” and “best news all day,” have been flooding the reply section of the show's Twitter handle.

Notably, South Side aired season two in November last year, meaning the third season is set to arrive after more than a year on December 8, 2022.

"Cannot wait! Love this show!": South Side fans react to announcement about season 3 release date

As soon as the trailer for South Side season three hit the online space, ecstatic viewers of the show took to social media platforms to express their delight.

Replying to the trailer on HBO Max’s YouTube channel, one user wrote:

“I ain't even gone lie... I was super thirsty for this.”

Other remarks read, “Well time to rewatch season 1 and 2,” “cannot wait! Love this show!” and “I cant wait. Y'all bring me so much joy.”

✨𝑆ℎ𝑦𝑒✨ @Shalynda_jai_ @Aboniyejones 🏽 🏽 I put so many people into this show @southsidechi This is my show!!!!I put so many people into this show @Aboniyejones @southsidechi This is my show!!!! 🙌🏽😆🙌🏽😆 I put so many people into this show

alonzo @grimlok416 @southsidechi It’s the best thing in December for me. @southsidechi It’s the best thing in December for me.

𝖀𝖓𝖈𝖑𝖊 𝕿𝖗𝖎𝖑𝖑 @UncleTrill_nba

Ain't nobody ever ordered the apricot, I'm trying to see how you seen it. I put it way in the back. @southsidechi Let me get the apricot.Ain't nobody ever ordered the apricot, I'm trying to see how you seen it. I put it way in the back. @southsidechi Let me get the apricot. Ain't nobody ever ordered the apricot, I'm trying to see how you seen it. I put it way in the back.😂😂😂

Will season three mark the end of South Side?

Created by Diallo Riddle, Bashir Salahuddin, and Sultan Salahuddin, South Side first released on July 24, 2019. Comedy Central was the host channel for season 1, while HBO Max picked it up from season two onwards.

The synopsis of the show released by HBO Max reads:

"Shot on location in Chicago, South Side follows two enterprising best friends, Simon (Sultan Salahuddin) and K (Kareme Young), as they hustle and dream their way through the Windy City–when they’re not too busy working as furniture repo men at the local Rent-T-Own."

The synopsis further mentioned:

“An ever-expanding roster of real-life Chicago residents, the series offers a glimpse of the lighter side of life in America’s second city.”

The show features “cunning Sergeant Turner (Chandra Russell) and her clueless partner Officer Goodnight (Bashir Salahuddin),” and also a “questionable local politician Allen Gayle (Diallo Riddle).”

The trailer also indicated that this may be the last season, as Herbert (Chance The Rapper) says in the clip, “Soon RTO will be RT no more,” but nothing is official yet.

Co-creator promises season 3 “will be a blockbuster”

While speaking to Tribune, the co-creator of the show, Bashir Salahuddin said that the third season “is going to be a blockbuster.”

He stated:

“We have everything from an homage to Christopher Nolan movies, we have our very first Kwanzaa holiday special. I’m really proud of it because I celebrate Kwanzaa and it’s super funny, but it also honors the holiday.”

Salahuddin added that the “biggest moment” the season will offer “is that we reached out to the kind folks at a tiny little music festival called Lollapalooza.”

When the sitcom was renewed for another season in February, HBO Max’s top executive Suzanna Makkos expressed her “true joy” for being able to “bring this world and these characters to life.”

She said:

“A lot of people say that South Side is about the American dream, and the stories that Bashir and Diallo have crafted completely embody that dream with both razor-sharp humor and refreshing cultural commentary. I think I speak for everyone here at HBO Max when I say, ‘it’s time for the percolator.’”

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, the show has been executive produced by Riddle, Bashir, and Michael Blieden.

The third season of South Side will hit HBO Max on December 8, 2022. The first two seasons of the sitcom are also available to watch on the platform.

Poll : 0 votes